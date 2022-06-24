0 SHARES Share Tweet

A production company and subscription streaming service based in the United States, Netflix, Inc. was founded on August 29, 1997. Through distribution agreements and its own productions, Netflix Originals, the corporation provides a collection of movies and television shows. As of March 31, 2022, the most recent estimate indicates that there were approximately 221.6 million Netflix customers globally, including 74.6 million in the US and Canada.

Netflix Found The Leads For The New Upcoming Series ‘One Day’

According to the most recent sources, Netflix Originals intends to release their new series, “One Day.” There are love-cursed leads in the tragic-comic romantic play. Leo Woodall, of “The White Lotus,” and Ambika Mod, of “This is Going to Hurt,” are currently playing the lead parts. In the Netflix UK series, Mod will play Emma Morley, and Woodall will play her sporadically romantic partner Dexter Mayhew.

The bestselling book by David Nicholls is the inspiration for this tragi-comic romantic story. The pair’s series of emotionally charged interactions in the novel began on July 15, 1988, the day of their undergraduate graduation. The story moves along with that one day as they develop and change, interact and separate, and experience joy and heartache.

The 27-year-old English actress, comedian, and writer Ambika Bhakti Mod is best known for her moving portrayal of Shruti Acharya in the BBC drama “This is Going to Hurt.” She has finished filming a significant part for the second season of the Sky comedy I Hate Suzie. The White Lotus, Nomad, and Cherry all featured Leo Woodall in prominent parts. In the second season of the HBO series, he will also play a charismatic guest staying at the hotel. In the popular spy drama Citadel on Amazon, Woodall will also make a comeback. In addition to Cherry, starring Tom Holland, he played the major role in the feature film Nomad.

On July 4, the filming for “One Day” is set to start in London before moving on to Edinburgh. Producer Drama Republic, in collaboration with Universal International Studios, Focus Features, and Doctor Foster, are releasing the series. Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor served as the film’s executive producers. Taylor even oversees a writing group that includes Bijan Sheibani, Anna Jordan, and Vinay Patel. Molly Manners is the series’ director, while Nice Watson is its producer. After it was announced that Chris Sussman, the director of the Netflix UK scripted series, would be leaving, word of this series’ release spread.

At The Artists Partnership, Roger Charteris, Zoe Stoker, and Harley Morton-Grant illustrate Ambika Mod. And Elizabeth Wiederseim at Gersh in the US, and Luke Woodall by Gavin Denton-Jones at Denton Brierley in the UK.

Netflix produces, collaborates on, or distributes Netflix Originals solely through its services. No other television networks or streaming services have grown as much as Netflix during the past few years. According to Variety Insight, Netflix produced over 240 original episodes and films in total in 2018, and 371 in 2019. The number surpassed the total number of original series produced by the US television industry in 2005.

Read More:

Unveiled! First Portrait Of Kate Middleton And Prince William Together!

Eminem Opens Up How Music Has Backed Him From Troubled Teen To Rap Sensation

Martin Sheen Expresses Regret For Changing His Name For Acting Career