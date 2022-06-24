0 SHARES Share Tweet

Post Malone, the renowned singer, recently became father to a baby girl. The singer shared this glad news about his personal life while appearing on The Howard Stern Show this Monday. Right in the show, he revealed the birth of her Lil daughter, and also he got engaged to the mum of his baby girl.

PostyCo Kids Collection Feature Pop Star-Inspired Post Malone Graphics

This hot news was a great surprise for his fans. They began posting everything shared by the singer on social media platforms. In every post shared, they perfectly blended the love, care, and heartfelt blessings to Malone and his family.

Now, the recent activities of the singer show that he is taking over the duties of a new dad very quickly and seriously.

After welcoming his first baby girl with his fiancee, Malone, the nine-time Grammy Award nominee, now holds a massive collection of brand-new children’s clothing PostyCo Kids.

The PostyCo Kids collection holds adoring cute clothes collections for the shining stars with huge sizes ranging from newborns, toddlers, and young rockstars. Post Malone is well impressed with their charming kids’ items had preordered in bulk for their little angel.

He mentioned his impression of PostyCo Kids by sharing that every little one can definitely meet their favorite outfits from a wide range of accessories and apparel, including hoodies, onesies, and tees, which are all featuring the Post Malone graphics and more.

Apart from the alluring apparel offered at PostyCo Kids, the collection also floods with a tote bag that purely comes with a cartoon version. The cartoon depicts the Post Malone’s face on it. This seems to be a perfect way to pack up energy, which is a practical item that you can’t miss out on! The next is a black baseball cap with white wire graphics written as Post Malone across the front.

Collections Are Super Affordable And Are All Set For Shipping This August

Post Malone welcomed his daughter in May and shared his experience with the fiancee of having a baby girl. The fans are eagerly waiting for the after developments of Malone, who became a new father. But some of the fans were against the singer for not revealing the truth that he had a girlfriend.

As said, the singer unwrapped every truth on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ and told Stern that he kissed his little girl before he headed to the studio and was still excited.

After confirming the news by Malone, Stern was astounded and replied, “Oh, this is obviously new info for me, and we, the crew were not aware yet that you hold a fiancee and a daughter.”

Malone added, “Yah, all were kept well wrapped, and we thought the right time has come to reveal the truth. And after the arrival of our baby girl, there is nothing for us to hide and we don’t long anymore to keep our relationship a big secret.” He even added that he is super excited to open up a new chapter in his life.