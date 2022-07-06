19.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeCelebrityHailey Bieber Looked Flawless In A New YSL Ad Wearing Plunging Gown!
Celebrity

Hailey Bieber Looked Flawless In A New YSL Ad Wearing Plunging Gown!

By: Tyler James

Date:

spot_img

A new YSL campaign features Hailey Bieber wearing a furry jacket over her plunging gown, and she looks stunning!

While attending the 2021 Grammy Awards with her husband, Justin Bieber, 28, in a simple white slip dress, Hailey showed her support for Yves Saint Laurent.

Bieber’s New Instagram Post Went Over Well With Fans

In the new YSL commercial, Hailey Bieber comes to slay! In a campaign photo posted to Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, the model, 25, looked stunning in a plunging grey gown with a fur jacket over top. Anthony Vaccarello and Gray Sorrenti, who shot the YSL Fall 2022 campaign, were mentioned in Hailey’s caption.

Fans flocked to comment in droves in support of the trending post. One fan wrote, “It’s a vibe thang.” Another pair of admirers exclaimed, “once again, breathtaking” and “YSL girlie.” “Queen hails” and “sexy woman” were added by others.

Hailey Bieber Looked Flawless In A New YSL Ad Wearing Plunging Gown!

At the Met Gala’s Gilded Glamour event, the BareMinerals model wore YSL. For her solo appearance, she wore a white sleeveless gown with an embellished feather boa and black tights, which she accessorized with black stilettos. In 2002, Jerry Hall wore a similar look at an haute couture fashion show. Fans and critics alike adored Hailey’s throwback 2000s look, despite the fact that it wasn’t a direct reference to the Gilded Age.

Yves Saint Laurent Jerry Corridor was the inspiration for her stunning white dress, she explained to Vogue. This is what she said to host Emma Chamberlain: “I don’t know, I tried my best to be on theme.”

Hailey’s View Related Gallery

The Evolution of Hailey Bieber‘s Style: Old and New Photos. Her outfit was YSL for the Met Gala’s Gilded Glamour gala. For her solo appearance, she chose a high white slit dress with a feather boa and black tights, and she looked stunning. Inspiration for the look came from Jerry Hall’s Gilded Age attire in 2002.

This is Saint Laurent. Yves Saint Laurent Jerry Hall was the inspiration for this effortless, white gown, she told Vogue magazine. I’m not sure, but I did my best to keep it simple. The event hosted by Emma Chamberlain was described as beautiful. This is a collection of photos of Hailey Bieber’s best Coachella outfits.

READ MORE:

Latest stories

Must Read

Kim Kardashian And Daughter North West Spotted In Paris Couture Fashion Week

Celebrity Nancy Erin - 0
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West undoubtedly marked their fashion sense in the fashion world in the past years. Now, their daughter, North West, hit...
Read more

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Black Overall Shorts On Family Outing

news chamberlainsun - 0
On Tuesday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went out for ice cream with Angelina Jolie and some of her siblings, like her 17-year-old sister Zahara. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who...
Read more
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
Previous articleNicki Minaj Calls Kanye West “Clown” Cuts ‘Monster’ From Festival Set
Next articleKim Kardashian And Daughter North West Spotted In Paris Couture Fashion Week

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Kim Kardashian And Daughter North West Spotted In Paris Couture Fashion Week

Celebrity 0
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West undoubtedly marked their fashion...

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Black Overall Shorts On Family Outing

news 0
On Tuesday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went out for ice cream...

Stranger Things 4 Crosses 1 Billion Viewing Hours!!

Top News 0
Stranger Things Season 4, the Netflix original series has...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN