Hailey Bieber Looked Flawless In A New YSL Ad Wearing Plunging Gown!

A new YSL campaign features Hailey Bieber wearing a furry jacket over her plunging gown, and she looks stunning!

While attending the 2021 Grammy Awards with her husband, Justin Bieber, 28, in a simple white slip dress, Hailey showed her support for Yves Saint Laurent.

Bieber’s New Instagram Post Went Over Well With Fans

In the new YSL commercial, Hailey Bieber comes to slay! In a campaign photo posted to Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, the model, 25, looked stunning in a plunging grey gown with a fur jacket over top. Anthony Vaccarello and Gray Sorrenti, who shot the YSL Fall 2022 campaign, were mentioned in Hailey’s caption.

Fans flocked to comment in droves in support of the trending post. One fan wrote, “It’s a vibe thang.” Another pair of admirers exclaimed, “once again, breathtaking” and “YSL girlie.” “Queen hails” and “sexy woman” were added by others.

At the Met Gala’s Gilded Glamour event, the BareMinerals model wore YSL. For her solo appearance, she wore a white sleeveless gown with an embellished feather boa and black tights, which she accessorized with black stilettos. In 2002, Jerry Hall wore a similar look at an haute couture fashion show. Fans and critics alike adored Hailey’s throwback 2000s look, despite the fact that it wasn’t a direct reference to the Gilded Age.

Yves Saint Laurent Jerry Corridor was the inspiration for her stunning white dress, she explained to Vogue. This is what she said to host Emma Chamberlain: “I don’t know, I tried my best to be on theme.”

