0 SHARES Share Tweet

The “No Doubt” lead vocalist, Gwen Stefani, is alleged to have inappropriately adopted her appearance in the recent music video released.

Sean Paul’s Light My Fire, which also featured Shenseea, bore the accusations that came in the way of Gwen Stefani who wore dreadlocks in the cameo appearance.

Gwen Stefani Criticised Cultural Appropriation In New Music Video

Her style became the buzzword within the industry as she was seen wearing a green and yellow colored body-hugging fit, coupled with the blonde dreadlocks and black fishnet sleeve that felt indigestible to the viewers. Pointing to the diverse look she carried out in the music video, a number of Twitter users stepped forward to criticize the rapper for her extra unique styling.

A random person wrote to his Twitter welcoming Stefani to bang with her cultural appropriation, to which another user replied that it is definite that Stefany did the specific thing on purpose, as it is impossible for anyone to have not said to her, seeing her in that impression. The critics seem to have concluded that the singer must have given no damn to any finger raised at her.

However, not only critics, Stefani still has a number of supporters who stood up in defense pointing at the presence of Jamaican songster, Sean Paul, who is seen appreciating Stefani for embarking on the culture for this long.

The rapper was also seen sharing a couple of words about Stefani in an exclusive interview where he said about how she normally wears a band on her arms and the way she has chosen her son’s name as Kingston. He further added that The Sweet Escape singer is a living representative of their country.

Gwen Stefani is chosen as one of the juries to replace Ariana Grande on the American reality music show, The Voice, and she would be joined by Camila Cabello on the show along with the remaining judges who will ultimately choose America’s next great voice.

The 22nd season’s coaching panel was announced on May 15, which highlighted the names of the Senorita singer and Stefani. Blake Shelton and John Legend would still remain as the coaches of the show along with the newbies.

The announcement video covered the TikTok fame song, Grace Kelly, and the four coaches sang it together throughout the video chat. Cabello and Stefani are not actually new to the series, as Cabello was already seen as a celebrity mentor to the Team Legend during the previous season, meanwhile, Stefany has led multiple seasons as a recurring coach.

Although the series had Stefani’s presence in seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19, she has only won once in the year 2020 and hence there are critics who are unhappy with her return to the show as they were looking for a new face along with Cabello.

Read More: