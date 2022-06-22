0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess, from Australia, is expecting her first child. After the announcement of the arrival of their bundle of joy, Sharna, who tied the knot with Brian Austin Green, is receiving a warm welcome from the audience. Fans are sharing photos from the couple’s poolside baby shower and pregnancy photo shoot, which went viral on social media this weekend.

After a few years of dating and being inseparable, the couple is now ready to welcome a newborn boy into their family. Her emotional rock bottom and all that she had ever wished for came to light at this point in time.

“Emotional Rock Bottom”: Five Years Later, Sharna Burgess Looks Back

It’s Sharna’s 37th birthday with Brian Austin, and she’s embracing her growing baby belly. It was a big occasion, so she decided to take a look back over the past five years.

Beginning her journey of discovering who she truly is, she must first get a solid understanding of self-compassion and love. She attributed her happiness and success over the years to the fact that she learned to love and accept herself and her wants and needs.

These are the thoughts and writings that she reflected on in an Instagram post for her birthday. In the same Instagram post, she also reflected on where she is now in life.

Her current life and the life that is growing inside of her are waiting for her to be ready for them, Sharna wrote. The post she published with her encouragement was met with an enthusiastic response from her readers and followers. Because this time is divine, they argued, everything will work out as it is supposed to.

The good, bad, and ugly aspects of her life were all laid out for her, and no matter what life has handed her over the course of the last 37 years, nothing has changed.

She made an important point that she has everything she needs and is well aware that much more is on the horizon.

Sharna’s Maternity Post Going Viral

One of Sharna‘s many stunning maternity posts after the couple announced they were expecting a baby was when she shared a photo with her growing baby belly and a personal message. The post quickly went viral.

A baby shower was hosted at the Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley on June 4 to commemorate the birth of the couple’s son. The happy couple cut a huge cake at a table set out for beverages and celebrations.

After the baby shower, the couple celebrated her 35th week of pregnancy with a maternity photo shoot. The beautiful maternity photos went viral, and the accompanying captions revealed their joy at becoming parents.

In the message, she expresses her excitement about meeting the baby and kissing his adorable face. She is eagerly anticipating the sensation of being held by the teeny-tiny finger.