On last Tuesday night in London, Kate Mara leaves Claridge’s in front of her husband Jamie Bell. After attending the BFI Chair’s Fellowship Dinner event with Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris, the adorable couple left the location.

At the event, the James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli received fellowship awards. Kate and Jamie haven’t been spotted out together since 2019!

At London’s BFI Chair Fellowship Dinner, Kate Mara And Jamie Bell Appear Together

Kate has recently talked about her marriage to Jamie in interviews, including recalling the most romantic gesture he’s ever made for her. The marriage of Kate Mara and Jamie Bell has been discussed openly.

This week, the 37-year-old, A Teacher actress made a rare mention of their 2017 wedding when appearing on The Tonight Show.

Jamie, who played Billy Elliot as a toddler, is a daily dancer, according to Kate, who revealed this to host Jimmy Fallon. However, now that he has children, he dances like a father. He will dance beside the television while I am working on my lesson. Billy Elliot would never be recognized in him. If he was going to do anything, it would require months of planning.

Kate moreover said, “There used to be months of planning for their wedding dance, but Jamie canceled it a week before the ceremony.”

For instance, during our wedding dance, she said, “He did the most romantic thing he’s ever done for me so far. “I adore swing dancing, so I wanted to teach him a swing dance. Due to his dislike of dance lessons, it took a lot of persuasions.

“The week before the wedding, he was pacing the room and I asked what was wrong.” He said, “The choreography is just not good enough.” We had spent about 4 weeks taking swing dancing lessons and learning the entire dance. The dance must be canceled. Kate said. The wedding wasn’t the reason we did it. We ultimately started slow dancing to a Mexican song.

A year after the release of Fantastic Four, the couple—who had met on the set—got hitched. They have a one-year-old daughter together, and Jamie is the father to Jack, a son he has with his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood.

Last year, they collaborated on a video where they urged people to adopt instead of eating turkeys for Thanksgiving. The stunning woman gave her brown hair a trendy updo and swept her fringe to the side, giving her face loose waves.

Kate wore a glamorous beauty look, including smokey eyeshadow and blush pink lipstick, and she looked stunning. She finished off her ensemble by carrying her personal items in a chic black clutch bag with a silver buckle on the front.

In a black blazer and pants with a fresh white shirt buttoned up the top, her 36-year-old husband Jamie looked sharp. As he stood with Kate on the red carpet, the Billy Elliot star finished her chic suit attire with a pair of shiny black shoes.

