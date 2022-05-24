Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Jake Bongiovi Has No Plans To Follow Dad’s Rock Career- Details Explored!!

The rock’n’roll doppelganger son of Jon Bon Jovi has no intention of following in his father’s footsteps. Jake Bongiovi, 20, prefers to pursue an acting career since he believes he will never be able to follow in his father’s footsteps as a musician, who is well known for his single “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Asks His Father And Fiancée For Acting Lessons.

“I guess I’ll leave that to my dad,” he answered when asked if he fancied a future in music. That conduct, in my opinion, cannot be repeated. Jon Bon Jov’s son revealed that he wants to be an actor in an interview with Man About Town magazine. He said he wants to work in the entertainment industry but not in music.

“I’m going to delegate that to my father!” “There’s no way to follow the act,” the 20-year-old stated of his decision to go it alone.

Jake Bongiovi, 20, wants to pursue acting instead because he believes his “Livin’ on a Prayer” hitmaker father’s musical performance does not have a fanbase.

“I guess I’ll leave it to my father,” he answered when asked if he intended to pursue a musical career. That act, in my opinion, has no follow-up.

Jon Bon Jovi’s son seeks acting coaching from his father, a rock star, and his fiancée.

Jake reveals that he isn’t immune to dealing with internet trolls, despite his ongoing self-improvement. He says he’s been targeted by online users who haven’t always been courteous. Despite the detractors, he maintains his optimism. “None of my friends or family would say that to me,” he claimed of the cyberbullying.

Jon Bon Jovi’s career continues to demolish Jake’s as he carves out his own path. Moonlight and The Leading Man are two of his acting credits.

‘Having my father’s influence has been a tremendous learning curve,’ he explained in the current issue of the magazine. It’s so refreshing to hear it straight from a first-hand source, with their own experience expressed via art.’

Jake, on the other hand, who is dating Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things actor, says his father’s knowledge in the industry has been quite helpful to him.

Jon Bon Jovi’s career continues to demolish Jake’s as he carves out his own path. Moonlight and The Leading Man are two of his acting credits.

Jake claims that he and his father have a pastime in common. “My love for movies is something I share with my father,” he remarked.

He has his fiancée, Millie Bobby Brown, to turn to for counsel in addition to his renowned father. Brown, who is 18 years old, is a star in the Netflix smash “Stranger Things.” Jake relocated from London to New York and the two started dating. In March, Jake debuted on the red carpet with Brown.

With his wife Dorothea Hurley, 59, Jon Bon Jovi has three children: Stephanie, 28, Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 16. While attending high school in New Jersey in 1980, they met.

Since 2006, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has been operated by the famous Bon Jovi family. With its pay-what-you-can restaurants and food bank, the nonprofit hopes to abolish hunger and homelessness.

Read More: