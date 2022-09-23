13.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, September 23, 2022
EntertainmentnewsGi Joe OMG Crenshaw Rapper Died At The Age...
Entertainmentnews

Gi Joe OMG Crenshaw Rapper Died At The Age Of 33!

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

10
0

Joe “Gi Joe OMG” Stone was an actor and rapper from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Crenshaw. He was known for his work with Nipsey Hussle and J. Stone, as well as for his appearance on Mailbox Money. Stone’s body was found on September 20, 2022. He was 33 years old. Currently, the cause of death is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.

Gi Joe OMG Crenshaw Rapper Died At The Age Of 33

Many people in the hip-hop community were shocked by Stone’s death. He was a well-known artist who had just worked with Nipsey Hussle on the song “Down as a Great.” Nipsey shared on social media how saddened he was by the death of his friend and business partner.

Gi Joe OMG

Fans and friends of Stone took to social media to share their memories of him and offer condolences to his family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind and talented artist.

About G.I. Joe OMG

Born Brandon Joseph, rapper G.I. Joe OMG was known for his work as a rapper and for collaborating with Nipsey Hussle on the song “Day One. Hussle and Hill were both in the South Central Los Angeles gang Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Fans and people who worked with Hill are shocked by his death, as he had just released a new album called “Don’t Wait For It” in February 2019 and seemed poised to have a successful music career. His mother, father, and six siblings are still alive.

Since Hill’s death, neither his family nor his friends have commented, leading to even more rumors about what happened. Fans took to social media to show their grief and talk about Hill’s music.

He has opened for Snoop Dogg, The Game, YG, Kendrick Lamar, and many other artists. He has also played at famous venues such as House of Blues, Key Club, Conga Room, and Club Nokia. G.I. Joe is currently in the studio recording his first album, “The Life I Chose,” which will be released in 2016.

In an interview with Complex, he said, “I want to inspire people who come from where I come from. I think a lot of artists from the hood praise the wrong things. They make it look cool to do drugs, to be in jail, to do all these other things that aren’t cool. That’s not cool, that’s a trap.”

Must Read:

Jamie Roy, Scottish DJ & Producer Passes Away At Age Of 33!

We are sad to inform you that two well-known rappers, Crenshaw rapper YG and Nipsey Hussle, have died suddenly and tragically. The sudden death of these two well-known rappers in such a short period of time has shaken the entire country.

Although the deaths of these two men are still under investigation and the details have not yet been released, it is clear that something needs to be done about what is happening in our communities. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Crenshaw rapper Nipsey Hussle, GI Joe OMG, and Day One. I hope they can find peace and closure as more information comes out.

Read More:

Who Are Shark Tank’s The Sharks & Guest Sharks?

Previous articleChicago Med Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoiler & More Updates!
Next articlePerez Hilton Net Worth, Age, Height, Sources Of Income, Career!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Amal Clooney Holds Hands With Her Husband, George Clooney!

On Thursday night, Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney went out for dinner in New York. The Lebanese-British lawyer,...
Net Worth

Perez Hilton Net Worth, Age, Height, Sources Of Income, Career!

The Cuban-American blogger, journalist, and TV personality Perez Hilton’s full name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. For his direct...
Top News

Chicago Med Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoiler & More Updates!

Chicago Med is an American television series exploring the genres of medical drama. The series was created by Dick...
Net Worth

Famous Influencer Charli D’Amelio Net Worth, Career, Asset, Car, And More!

When it comes to Charli D’Amelio, is one of the most famous and influential people on the social media...
Movies

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More!

Don't Worry Darling is an American movie that explores the genre of a psychological thriller. The United States of...
Net Worth

Billy Crystal Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Billy Crystal is the stage name of William Edward Crystal, an American actor, writer, producer, comedian, and film director....

Must read

news

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen In Epic Fight

Several sources report that the "paradise" of Tom Brady...
news

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His New Shredded Physique With Sculpted Abs!

Mark Wahlberg is a big name in Hollywood. He...
news

Padma Lakshmi Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Stunning Bikini Snap!

Padma Lakshmi's 52nd birthday party made a big splash....
news

Serena Williams Turns Back The Years At The US Open To Beat No. 2 Seed Kontaveit

Serena Williams beat second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4),...
news

Jon Stewart And The Pentagon Honor Ukrainian Nazi At Disney World

This August, at the annual Department of Defense Warrior...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Amal Clooney Holds Hands With Her Husband, George Clooney!

On Thursday night, Amal Clooney and her husband George...
Nancy Erin -
news

Chrissy Teigen Can ‘Finally’ Feel Baby: “No Need to Text Doc”

Chrissy Teigen author of a cookbook posted on Twitter...
Tyler James -
news

Kalani David Dies At Age 24 After Seizure While Surfing In Costa Rica

Aspiring surfer and skateboarder Kalani David died Saturday in...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Johnny Depp And His Ex-wife Amber Heard’s Controversial Defamation Trial to be Adapted Into A Movie

The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and his...
Tyler James -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Amal Clooney Holds Hands With Her Husband, George Clooney!

news 0
On Thursday night, Amal Clooney and her husband George...

Perez Hilton Net Worth, Age, Height, Sources Of Income, Career!

Net Worth 0
The Cuban-American blogger, journalist, and TV personality Perez Hilton’s...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun