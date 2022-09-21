13.6 C
Chrissy Teigen Can ‘Finally’ Feel Baby: “No Need to Text Doc”

By Tyler James

Chrissy Teigen author of a cookbook posted on Twitter that she did not feel the need to “text my doc for a daily drive-by ultrasound” anymore.

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a momentous occasion in her pregnancy right now.

The cookbook author, who is 36 years old, gave the most recent information regarding her pregnancy on Monday, roughly six weeks after she made the initial public announcement that she and John Legend are expecting another child.

She announced the news on Twitter, writing, “I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to email my doc for a daily drive-by ultrasound anymore.” Previously, she had been doing so.

In another shot from Monday, Teigen showed off her growing baby belly while wearing a flowy pink dress. Legend posted the photo to Instagram as he and Teigen prepared to go out on a fancy date night.

Teigen is seen smiling for the camera while cradling her growing baby bump in one of the photos.

Legend, who is 43 years old, captioned the photo with the phrase “Love me a tuxed up date night.”

Teigen revealed a week ago that her children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are “very excited” about their family’s new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC’s celebration of National Parents Day Off. Luna is Teigen’s oldest child, and Miles is Teigen’s youngest child.

She explained that because they had gone through the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), they knew they were pregnant approximately nine days after the embryo transfer took place. “I informed them incredibly, extremely early on.”

“They were aware that I would be going in for the transfer and that we would be going in to place this egg inside of Mommy’s belly.

They knew this from the very first moment, and they were aware that there was a possibility that it wouldn’t work because similar things had failed in the past “Teigen provided some insight.

She went on to say that in reference to her two children, “They’ve been excited for a long time.” “Due to the fact that they have been aware of the pregnancy from the very beginning, I have the impression that this will be the longest pregnancy for them.

However, they have been showing signs of extreme excitement.”
After going through a miscarriage nearly two years ago, Teigen and Legend announced in August via Instagram that they are expecting a child despite the fact that they had previously experienced a pregnancy loss.

During her talk at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” symposium on Thursday, Teigen discussed the “heartbreaking decisions” she was forced to make during her pregnancy in 2020.

“I had to make a lot of tough and emotionally taxing choices while I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third child, and it was at this time that I had to choose between two options.

Around the time we reached the halfway point, it was clear that he wouldn’t live and neither would I if nothing was done. Sources say that Teigen talked about it at the event.

When Chrissy Teigen talked about her tragedy in the past, she referred to it as a miscarriage. However, during the event on Thursday, she revealed for the first time that she had an abortion because it was necessary to save her own life.

She uttered the following phrase: “Let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion.” “My only option to preserve my life was to have an abortion on a baby that had no chance of living.

And if I’m being completely forthright, I didn’t realize the connection between the two until a few months ago.”

Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

