0 SHARES Share Tweet

To prepare for the game “Chubby Bunny,” the dynamic pair is stuffing their faces with giant marshmallows as Guillermo attempts to predict lyrics to ’80s tunes with a “twist properly.”

Guillermo has been gorging on marshmallows to prepare himself for the exam. By Kevin Hart’s request, Guillermo is ordered to quit eating the marshmallows.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Celeb Game Face Appearance And You Will Laugh!

After the timer begins, Jimmy correctly predicts “Total Eclipse of the Fart” (a spoof of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”), but he then struggles and decides to skip the second song. Afterward, Jimmy gets “Every Rose Has Its Corn,” which is a cover of Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” and “Another One Hits the Crust,” which is a cover of Queen’s “The Other one Bites the Dust.”

Who Is Jimmy Kimmel?

Jimmy Kimmel is a multimillionaire and one of the most well-known talk show hosts in the United States today. He has a quick wit, a sense of humor, and a genuine demeanor.

He is estimated to have a net worth of $35 million, and his talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alone generates $8 million in annual revenue. On “The Kevin and Bean Show,” Jimmy the Sports Guy, a well-known figure, was his first radio identity.

“Win Ben Stein’s Money” co-host Ben Stein earned an Emmy Award for his biting humor soon after. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was at the peak of his career and brought him popularity in the late-night talk show market.

It soon surpassed all previous records for other late-night talk programs on the ABC network and went on to have one of the longest runs in the genre’s history. Consequently, he rose to prominence on American television as one of the most beloved and well-known hosts.

Game Face Moments From The Greatest Celebrities Of All Time

Jimmy and G-Money were annihilated in that round.”

There must have been a way for us to do it properly. Jimmy chuckled as he inquired.

On the subject of the conclusion of the Ghostbusters, Jimmy likened Guillermo spitting up his used marshmallows to that scene.

Facts

Jimmy Kimmel was born in Brooklyn’s Mill Basin to housewife Joan Kimmel and IBM executive father James Kimmel.

He was an altar boy at the church as a child since he was a Roman Catholic.

Since moving to Las Vegas with his family when he was nine, he has attended Ed W. Clark High School, which is situated in Henderson, Nevada.

While attending the University of Nevada, he discovered his passion for radio a year later.

A position hosting the “The Me And Him Show” on Seattle’s KZOK-FM radio station was his first employment, and it was taken in 1989. After barely two months, he was dismissed and went on to start his radio show in Palm Springs, California.

He appeared on the Fox Network’s “Jimmy the Fox Guy” promotional films of 1996,

The Late Show with David Letterman and Live with Regis and Kelly are just two of the many talk programs.

In 1997, he appeared on television with Ben Stein as co-host of “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” a game program on the Comedy Central Network. People were drawn to his funny quips and unique acting style.

“The Man Show” was co-hosted by him and American TV personality, comedian, and radio broadcaster Adam Corolla in 1999.

Read More