Fiona Elizabeth Bruce, 58, is a British broadcast journalist, newsreader, and television presenter. She joined BBC in 1989 as a researcher for Panorama and was the first female newsreader on the BBC. She has been a part of numerous flagship programs for the corporation including BBC News at Six, Crimewatch, Real Story, etc. Bruce has been working as the presenter of the BBC One television program Question Time since 2019.

Fiona Bruce Confession While Stunning Cover Shoot

Recently, Bruce has made a confession while doing her stunning cover shoot for woman&home, a monthly lifestyle magazine for women. The cover shoot went well with her looking so elegant in a sequence of colorful outfits. But what mattered more was her confession.

During the shoot, Bruce acknowledged that she was mortified into exercising by her General Practitioner(GP). She confessed that the GP left her feeling embarrassed at her lack of exercise. The British Journalist even clarified that the doctor was so horrified when she revealed that she did ‘literally no’ physical activity before or after giving birth to her first son Sam,21. She even said that she hadn’t done any exercise until made her visit to the GP.

Bruce admitted that when she was asked if she does any exercise, her reply was “none” which astonished the GP who just asked, “Literally none?” being genuine about it, she said no. and after this incident, the broadcast journalist felt flustered just because the doctor was horrified with her reply. And from there on she decided to do some kind of exercise.

The journalist admitted during the shoot that according to her, exercise never felt like living long instead it provided her with enough energy. Now, she is so much in love with exercising and is confused about the thought of what she’d be like without it. She even acknowledged that exercise definitely benefits her with mental clarity which helps in easing out stress from work and other matters. And she even finds exercise really helpful in keeping up her energy levels.

Bruce has been married to Nigel Sharrocks, 65, a media mogul, since 1994. She is a mom of two, Sam, 21, and Mia, 20. Earlier, in some interviews, Bruce disclosed that she never used to spend much time with her children as they were growing up since she was busy with her high-profile television career. But she said that she was grateful to the nanny who worked for the family for more than 20 years. The nanny who stayed with them for around two decades helped her so much in getting a balance between her profession and motherhood.

When she was asked whether she was able to spend quality time with her children, the broadcast journalist explained that for a working woman, it is never quality time but it will be the quantity of time they get to spend with the family. But even with her busy schedule of work, she was able to take care of everything and is happy that there have never been any questions that were important over everything in her life.

