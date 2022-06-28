0 SHARES Share Tweet

On the cover of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar is donning a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns, sparking a thousand Reddit threads. A little more than a month later, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper made his Glastonbury debut, headlining the Pyramid Stage and wrapping up the festival on Sunday night while donning the same talking-point hat.

Kendrick Lamar Wore “Crown Of Thorns” At Glastonbury!!Story Revealed

The rapper Kendrick, his longtime creative partner Dave Free, and the jewelry designer Tiffany & Co., which has been creating specialized headpieces since the 19th century, collaborated to create Kendrick’s unique titanium and pavé diamond crown.

Free, who along with Kendrick co-founded the multidisciplinary media business pgLang, claims that “The Crown is a heavenly portrayal of hood principles conveyed from a digestible youthful lens.”

It is perhaps one of the most well-known symbols of religious iconography (according to the New Testament, a crown of thorns was placed on the head of Jesus in the events leading up to his crucifixion). It’s the rapper’s way of paying tribute to the musicians who came before him.

He gave a tremendous performance on the Pyramid Stage, and the crown turned out to be crucial. Before performing “Savior” by Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as his encore, Lamar told the audience that it was his favorite song from his new album since it is about “imperfection.”

He added that he wears his crown of thorns as a reminder that “imperfection is wonderful” and that “they judge you, they judge Christ” In the song, Kendrick made those words a recurring refrain. The song’s final line offered support for women who were still reeling from the US’s recent rollback of abortion rights. They judge you, they judge Christ, the rapper muttered as blood dripped from the thorns down his face. Good luck with the rights of women!

The headpiece, which took 10 months to create, weighs over 200 grams and has 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds that total more than 137 carats. Handling the diamonds needed four master craftsmen to put in more than 1,300 hours of effort.

The unique piece was created by the most skilled craftspeople at Tiffany & Co. and was modeled after Jean Schlumberger’s “Thorns” brooch, one of two famous brooches with thorn themes that Schlumberger created in 1947 before joining Tiffany in 1956. The 50-thorn crown was constructed in 14 parts in Tiffany’s New York studio before being put together in northern Italy and is specially sized for Kendrick.

Kendrick Lamar “represents the artistry, risk-taking brilliance, and uncompromising innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for over two centuries,” said Tiffany & Co.’s senior vice president of product and communication. “In order to implement Kendrick’s vision for the throne, we are honored and thrilled to work alongside him.”

At the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris on June 23, Kendrick wore the one-of-a-kind piece while giving a live tribute to the late Virgil Abloh while seated next to supermodel Naomi Campbell in the front row.

Read More