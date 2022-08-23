Fetty Wap Net Worth, Age, Daughter, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fetty Wap is a rapper and producer from the United States. He was born on June 7, 1991, in Patterson, New Jersey. He was born under the name Willie Maxwell. Redman and Joe Budden are two other famous rappers who are from Patterson. He is worth a total of $1 million.

Fetty Wap Net Worth

Fetty Wap is a rapper from the United States. In May 2015, his first single “Trap Queen” reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. This got him a lot of attention. This helped Fetty Wap get a record deal with 300 Entertainment, a record label distributed by Atlantic Records.

After that, he had two singles in the U.S. Top 10: “679” and “My Way.” The album Fetty Wap, Fetty Wap’s first, came out in September 2015 and went straight to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. In total, it is worth $8 million.

As mentioned earlier, 2016 was a good year for Fetty, not only as an artist but also as an investor. The rapper says that with the help of two of his business managers, he turned $1.3 million into $20 million in the stock market last year. That made a big difference in his net worth. Based on this, it seems likely that he earned at least $19 million in 2016.

Fetty Wap Car Collection

He owns a BMW X5, a BMW M6, and a Mercedes-AMG C63, so the i8 coupe is a great addition to his collection of exotic European luxury cars.



Not too long ago, he bought the 2016 BMW i8. This model is equipped with a turbocharged gasoline engine and an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid system can produce a total of up to 357 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

The suggested retail price for the new BMW i8 coupe is $140,700. So it’s safe to assume that Fetty Wap’s bank account is in good shape, too.

Fetty Wap Personal Life

He was born on June 7, 1991, in Patterson, New Jersey. He was born under the name Willie Maxwell. Redman and Joe Budden are two other well-known rappers who hail from Patterson. Maxwell has suffered from glaucoma, an eye disease that can make it difficult to see, since birth. Due to this problem, the boy lost his left eye when he was young.

Fetty Wap – Love #ZooMix https://t.co/d3RjqfzzpX via @YouTube something to vibe too while cookin that Christmas Dinner ♥️ — Fetty Wap (@fettywap) December 24, 2021

During much of his childhood, he wore a false eye, which made him a target of jokes and pranks at school. Because of this, Willie Maxwell got into many fights and even once threw a desk at another student.

Over time, he became more comfortable with himself, and one day he decided to accept his disability and take off his fake eye.

Maxwell said it was hard growing up in Patterson, and he pointed out that everyone was trying to escape poverty and hard times. One of the main reasons Maxwell wants to help others now that he is famous and wealthy is because he has seen people in his community struggle.

The first time Fetty Wap heard the music was in church. Fetty Wap sang with his father and brother at his church on Sundays. He played drums and stayed interested in music through high school.

But when Maxwell was a teenager, things got worse. After a few more fights, he decided to quit. The teenager had no choice but to sell drugs. Soon, he had no place to stay. He later recounted that he had slept at friends’ houses for many years, saying, “I wasn’t even allowed to use a bed. I was lucky because I had a rug.” Soon Maxwell had a son to care for, and things were not looking good.

Fetty Wap Maxwell investment

With the help of his lawyers and accountants, Fetty Wap is said to have increased his fortune by investing in stocks. He also developed a successful racing game for cell phones. Funnily enough, a year later Fetty Wap was arrested for drag racing.

Fetty Wap Eye

Willie Junior Maxwell II was born on June 7, 1991. Before his first birthday, he lost his left eye.

He didn’t tell anyone what was going on until early 2015. During an interview with DJ Self on Shade 45, Fetty said that he had lost his left eye because of a serious accident, not because he had been shot, as some rumors had said.

He said, “When I was young, I was in a small accident that caused me to be born with glaucoma in both eyes.”

Fetty Wap Daughter

Turquoise Miami, who was the mother of Fetty Wap’s late 4-year-old daughter, said that a report about how the girl died was wrong.

Hours after a source said Thursday that Lauren Maxwell died on June 24 from cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat caused by birth defects, Miami went on her Instagram Story to slam what she called “premature and wrong information.”

