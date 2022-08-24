0 SHARES Share Tweet

Scheana Shay is a famous TV personality, who was born on May 7, 1985, in the United States. Astrologers say that Scheana Shay’s sign is Taurus. Scheana Marie Shay is an American singer, actress, podcast host, and TV personality. She was born Scheana Marie Jancan on May 7, 1985. She is currently the star of the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay Net Worth

Scheana Shay is one of the richest TV personalities and is on the list of most popular TV personalities. According to our research, Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Scheana Shay has a net worth of about $1.5 million. According to reliable sources, Shay’s net worth could be as high as $70,000. She has been working in the entertainment industry since 2007, and it is said that she gets $5,000 for each episode of “Vanderpump Rules”.

Scheana was one of the actresses of “Vanderpump Rules” who was known before the show started. She is said to be the lover of Eddie Cibrian, and she had a falling out with RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. She is also one of the few from the original cast still working on SUR. According to In Touch Weekly, she gets paid $10,000 per episode, which is slightly less than what her female co-stars get. However, THR says Scheana could earn as much as $25,000 as a permanent cast member. According To The Source says Scheana has a net worth of $500,000. Scheana also appeared on the Las Vegas show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” in 2018. She had a short-lived music career with songs like “Good as Gold.”

Name Scheana Shay Age 37 Years Net Worth $1.5 million Date Of Birth May 7, 1985

Scheana Shay Age

Scheana Shay was born on May 7, 1985, in the US city of West Covina. She is a well-known and experienced American television personality. Shay played Angel Tomlin in three episodes of the television series Femme Fatales, which told different stories about different women. Shay joined the cast of the spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, as a regular in 2013.

According to the information we have, Scheana Shay is married. Michael Shay is the name of her husband. But as of 2017, she was no longer married. The name of her boyfriend is Brock Davies. She does not talk about herself.

Scheana Shay Movies And Tv Shows

Since 2013, Shay has been part of the regular cast of the spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules. Shenanigans with Scheana Shay is a podcast that Shay puts out every week. She has had roles in movies and television shows such as Jaded, Mouthpiece, Greek, The Hills, Femme Fatales, TMI Hollywood, Summer House, and more. She is a person of many skills.

She is a well-known and experienced American television personality. No one knows the names of her father or mother. No one knows her siblings’ names. No one knows what race she belongs to. She doesn’t talk about herself. Read this article to learn more about her wiki. This page contains all Scheana Shay wiki details.

Scheana Shay Husband

Scheana Shay said earlier this month that she, her husband Brock Davies, and her daughter Summer would be leaving their beautiful home.

The Vanderpump Rules mom filmed their “last night” in the gym of their old home, Wallace on Sunset, on July 6. The next day, she showed Brock carrying furniture into their new, multi-story home.

A few weeks later, on July 22, Scheana had exciting news to share about her new home. When an Instagram follower asked about an open house, Scheana wrote in a story that one was coming “soon,” adding, “It’s almost done!” The picture showed her dining room, which features two set tables, interesting lighting, and beautiful art on the walls.

