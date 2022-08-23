Rachel Bilson Net Worth, Age, Career, Biography!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rachel Bilson recently opened up about her separation from Bill Hader. Rachel Bilson is one of the most famous faces in the entertainment industry today, having acted in several significant roles in both movies and tv shows.

However, Bilson is arguably best remembered for her role as Summer Roberts in the wildly successful tv series “The O.C.”

Things To Know About Rachel Bilson Net Worth, Personal Life, Career

Hader and Bilson began dating in 2019 but ended their relationship late the following year. She claimed that she had to stay in her residence owing to Covid-19 quarantine rules around the same time she and Hader parted ways.

Bilson stated that she “had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it, and feel it,” which made the breakup all the more difficult. On the other hand, Bilson stated that the experience had strengthened her.

Hader joins the ranks of other male celebs regarded well endowed by their exes, like Pete Davidson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Liam Neeson, thanks to Bilson’s loose lips.

Rachel Bilson Net Worth

Rachel Bilson is worth $16 million. Bilson made a solid effort to start over after her divorce from Hayden Christensen in 2017, purchasing a new home in Pasadena. The house was purchased by the couple in 2012 for a total of $2.7 million, but it was ultimately sold for $3.8 million.

After that, Bilson invested $2.25 million in a new house in Pasadena situated just above the Rose Bowl. The property, designed by a well-known architect in the 1950s, contains 3,700 square feet of living space. An expansive patio is also present, providing a view of the mountain, the valleys, and the distant city of Los Angeles.

Jumper, her film, grossed $222.2 million at the box office, adding to her riches. And, with a Toyota Prius costing $25,000, the actress leads a glamorous lifestyle, to put it mildly.

Rachel Bilson Early Life

Born in Los Angeles, California, Rachel was raised in a household with significant connections to the entertainment industry and developed an early interest in a career as an actor.

Her father, Danny Bilson, is a well-known Jewish writer, director, and producer; her mother is a sex therapist. In addition, Rachel’s grandfather is a producer named Bruce Bilson, and her great-grandmother was a prominent screenwriter.

Rachel Bilson attended high school with several future celebrities, including Kirsten Dunst, Rami Malek, and Katherine McPhee. After high school, attended Grossmont College. She followed her father’s advice and pursued a career as an actor.

Date Of Birth 25 August 1981 Age 40 years Profession Actor Height 5 ft 2 in(1.57 m) Weight 48 kg Nationality American Net Worth $16 million

Rachel Bilson Career

Bilson began her acting career in commercials for companies such as Subway, Raisin Bran, and Pepto-Bismol. Building on her popularity, she appeared in television shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.” Rachel’s big break came in 2003 when she was cast as a regular on “The O.C.”

Her character was never meant to be prominent, but fans enjoyed watching her romance with Adam Brody’s character. She was a series regular immediately after the show premiered due to her popularity.

“The O.C.” became a phenomenally popular program, so Rachel Bilson became one of the world’s most famous actresses.

Bilson was named one of the most beautiful women on the planet by numerous publications and won several Teen Choice Awards. Her breakthrough in “The O.C.” led to cinematic parts in films such as “The Last Kiss” and “Jumper.”

Bilson continues to star in different television shows, including the NBC sitcom “Chuck.” In 2008, she was cast in the film “New York, I Love You.”

That same year, she appeared in the films “Waiting for Forever” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Rachel Bilson landed a lead role in the four-season drama “Hart of Dixie” in 2011. She went on to appear in shows including “Nashville” and “Take Two.”

Must Read:- Aubrey O’Day Photoshop Instagram Pics: Singer Hugs Jesus!

Rachel Bilson Personal Life

Adam Brody, an actor who costarred with Rachel Bilson in “The O.C.,” was the subject of her first widely reported relationship. On the show, they also portrayed characters that were in a relationship. Their romance lasted three years before they split up.

Rachel’s next romance drew even more media coverage. After her divorce from Brody, she began dating actor Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The couple initially met on the set of the film “Jumper,” in which they both starred. In 2010, the couple finally admitted that they had previously been engaged while acknowledging that they had called it off.

The couple reconciled And welcomed a child in 2014. They divorced permanently three years later, in 2017. Both Bilson and Christensen supported the coalition No Kids Policy, which tries to ban celebrities’ children from being photographed without parental approval.

Read More:- Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth, Age, Height, Songs, Spouse & More!