Lamar Jackson Net Worth: Age, Height, Bio & More!

Lamar Jackson is the quarterback for the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens (NFL). During his sophomore year of college football at Louisville in 2016, he won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award. He was also chosen unanimously as an All-American.

Jackson was taken by the Ravens with their last pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the 32nd player taken in the first round.

He started his first season as a backup quarterback, but when the starting quarterback, Joe Flacco, got hurt, he became the team’s starting quarterback.

Jackson helped the team win the AFC North division title and became the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game.

Lamar Jackson’s Bio

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. was born in Pompano Beach, Florida, United States, on January 7, 1997. He is 24 years old. His father is Lamar Jackson, Sr., and his mother is Felicia Jones.

He was raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, in the middle of a poor neighborhood. Jackson was 8 years old when his father died of a heart attack on the same day that his grandmother died. His mother raised him and his siblings.

He went to public schools and played Pop Warner football in Florida in the same league as Marquise Brown, who is now a wide receiver for the Ravens.

Jackson could throw a football 20 yards when he was 8 years old. Jackson could throw a football 100 yards when he was in high school.

Career

He won the 2015 Music City Bowl MVP award for how well he played as a freshman. He had passed for 227 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He had also run for a Music City Bowl record of 226 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Maxwell All-Around Player of the Year Award in college football.

In December 2016, he was the first person to win the Heisman Trophy. Jackson tried out for the NFL in 2018, and the Baltimore Ravens chose him.

In the first round, he was picked 32nd overall, and in November, he made his first start against the Cincinnati Bengals. He did a great job, which helped the Ravens win the AFC North title.

In January 2018, Lamar Jackson put his name in the NFL draught. Jackson wanted to be a quarterback for a living, but some people thought he should become a wide receiver instead. The Baltimore Ravens picked Jackson with the 32nd pick in the first round.

At the end of the 2018 season, Lamar had thrown for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Lamar was the most valuable player in the NFL in 2019.

Jackson beat the Miami Dolphins 59–10 on the road in the first game of the season. He completed 17 of 20 passes for a career-high 324 yards and five touchdowns.

This made him the youngest quarterback to have a perfect passer rating. Because of how well he played, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Physical Appearance

Height: 6 Feet 3 Inches

Weight: 96 Kgs

Lamar Jackson’s Net Worth

Lamar is worth $5 Million US dollars. Professional football is the only thing he does to make money. His team gives him a salary of $2.3 million per year.

Lamar is also a representative for a number of bands from around the country and the world. He gets good recommendations from Oakley.

Personal Life

In 2019, Lamar Jackson lives with his mother, brother, and two sisters in Owings Mills, Maryland, which is about 20 minutes from the Ravens Training Complex.

The Ravens Training Complex. When Jackson was a kid, Michael Vick was his favorite football player. Lamar Jackson worked toward a major in communication at The University of Louisville, where he also played football.

Lamar Jackson gives money to Blessings in a Backpack, a charity in Louisville that gives kids meals on the weekends through the National School Lunch Program.

Assets

Jackson owns a house in Owings Mills, Maryland, that costs $1.3 million. He bought the house in 2018, and it has five full bathrooms and eight bedrooms.

Public records show that he bought the eight-bedroom home for $900,000 in cash through his mother’s Florida-based LLC in 2018. The New York Post said that when he was still a rookie, he told ESPN that it would be his first NFL purchase.

