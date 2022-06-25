0 SHARES Share Tweet

To kick off Our City Concert Series, Conan Gray the 23-year-old singer appeared on the TODAY plaza on Friday morning and belted out several of her most popular songs.

The actress, who was decked out in a black fringe vest and feathered flares, was interviewed while wearing opera-length gloves and towering shoes.

With Stellar Performances, Conan Gray Hit The Plaza In A Bold Outfit!

A day before her TODAY show, she released her second studio album, which has been streamed more than 3 billion times on Spotify.

“Superche,” like Kid Crow’s last album, is chock-full of songs about longing and unrequited love. A song about two people falling in love isn’t something Conan Gray claims to have experienced, but that doesn’t stop him from writing about it when he does.

During a break in the show, he informed Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, “I’ve been in love before. “They haven’t loved me back.”

Conan Gray also talked about, and even shared, his ongoing non-romantic friendship with his best friend, Olivia Rodrigo, before the rest of his songs came out. As a result, they began a relationship.

“I feel like fashion has always been something I’ve tried to conceal myself in or disguise (myself), all afraid,” he said. Even if nothing else counts, “you might as well just enjoy yourself while you are here,” I have come to learn recently.

“Superache” is Conan Gray’s latest album, and he opened with “Disaster,” which was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd that had begun waiting up for the show the night before.

