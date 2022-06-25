20.6 C
Honored!! Hip-Hop Legends J.J. Fad Has A Street Named After Them!

On Saturday, June 11, Rialto, California’s hometown of hip-hop legends J.J. Fad honored them with a street name. World Class Wreckin’ Crew and DJ Yella attended the celebration honoring the great. Presented with the esteemed award at the San Bernardino County Government Center. 

Juana “MC JB” Burns, Dania “Baby D” Birks, and Michelle “Sassy C” Franklin from the group were present to accept the award from San Bernardino Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. Event host Jesse Duran is a KOLA-FM personality.

The 1988 hit single “Supersonic,” which peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned J.J. Fad, a nomination for the first-ever Best Rap Performance GRAMMY award in 1989, was produced by Eazy-Ruthless E’s Records under his management. Burns, Birks, and Franklin felt grateful but humbled by the praise.

On June 15, “Supersonic” celebrated its 34th birthday. Over the years, J.J. Fad has maintained a busy schedule by frequently playing concerts across the country. On the next Boombox, they will collaborate with Cee Lo Green, Treach from Naughty By Nature, Kid ‘N Play, and others. a residency at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas during the Shuffle concerts. The Disney Junior television program “Rise Up, Sing Out” includes an interpolation of “Supersonic” and “Super Bonnet.”

J.J. Fad, also known as the Ladies of Ruthless Records’ MC JB, Baby D, and Sassy C, made history by being the first female rap trio to receive a Grammy Award nomination and the first Hip Hop group to have a gold record with their timeless single “Supersonic.”

With their contentious West Coast gangster rap, the three also paved the way for N.W.A to enter the mainstream. Before Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, DJ Yella, and the rest of the gang could rock the world with “Fuck Tha Police” and other groundbreaking street songs of that era, Eazy-E instinctively realized they had to soften the impact with a more palatable performer.

In their native Rialto, California, J.J. Fad received a street sign on Saturday, June 11. J.J. Fad witnessed the unveiling of J.J. Fad Way alongside former N.W.A member of DJ Yella and Arabian Prince, as well as Lonzo Williams and Cli-N-Tel of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru. MC JB will never forget that particular time.

MC JB said, “To be acknowledged by your own city is the ultimate blessing.” “We are grateful and humbled to have our hometown’s roadway named in our honor. We felt so loved since so many members of our family, friends, and musical contemporaries were present.”

J.J. Fad Way will solidify their legacy for the remainder of their lives and beyond, according to MC JB, in addition to the street’s actual naming.

The most beautiful aspect is that grandchildren and their children will always be able to treasure this heritage since it will endure long after they are gone. Special appreciation to the City of Rialto, County of San Bernardino, and Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. of the Fifth District. Honored indeed! J.J. Fad Way will endure. That’s supersonic now!

J.J. Fad joins the list of Hip Hop icons who have had streets renamed in their honor, including Big L, The Notorious B.I.G., MF DOOM, Big Pun, Phife Dawg, and others. Sadly, some have passed away and won’t be around to witness it, but their namesakes will.

