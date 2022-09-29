Emma Chamberlain is an American vlogger and social media star with a net worth of $12 million. Since she started using social media in 2017, she has gained a large following for her vlog and other projects.

She has also used her social media success to launch a clothing line and a podcast, among other projects.

Emma Chamberlain was born in May 2001 in the state of California. Chamberlain was born in the city of San Bruno. Most of his childhood was spent in San Mateo County.

She attended Central Middle School in San Carlos, California, and then Notre Dame Catholic High School, which she left at the beginning of her sophomore year when she began to become famous on YouTube.

Emma Chamberlain Career

Emma Chamberlain career began when she posted videos on Instagram. In 2017, she posted a video titled “We All Owe the Dollar Store an Apology” on YouTube. That same year, she did an interview for the YouTube channel “Insanely Chill.”

In 2018, she put together “The sister squad” with James Charles and the Dolan Twins. That year the group was a great success and released a lot of videos.

In the same year, she collaborated with Ellie Thurman and Hannah Meloche, and the three of them called themselves “The Girdies”. In the same year, she was also invited to “The Tanacon”. That year she was hired by the United Talent Agency.

Later she was seen with Mongeau. Later, she teamed up with many famous people on social media and got a lot of attention. She also did well in fashion, business and podcasting.

Emma Chamberlain Cars

Emma Chamberlain just bought a brand-new Jaguar I-Pace for $80,000 USD. Emma Chamberlain’s garage is also home to a $2 million Bugatti Veyron. Here are a few more of Emma Chamberlain’s cars.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Tesla Model X

Lexus GX

Porsche Macan

Emma Chamberlain Awards

Emma has been nominated for 14 awards so far, out of which she has won 7. She won the Breakout Creator Award at the 2018 Shorty Awards, the Choice Female Web Star Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, the Best Podcaster Award at the 2020 Shorty Awards, the First Person and Creator Product Awards at the 2020 Streamy Awards, and the Social Star of 2020 and Pop Podcast of 2020 Awards at the People’s Choice Awards. She has also been nominated for several other awards.

Emma Chamberlain Career On YouTube

Chamberlain started her channel in 2016, but it wasn’t until the summer of 2017 that she released a video. She now has millions of YouTube subscribers, but at first, she was just another person trying to find success on the site.

After her first 20 or so videos, she only had 50 subscribers (she once commented, “I started with nothing; I had no subscribers at all. I remember how excited I was when I got my first subscriber.

When I looked it up, I saw it was my dad”). Her videos revolve around travel, fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and DIY projects, but her first “viral” video on YouTube was called “We All Owe The Dollar Store an Apology.”

By the end of the summer, the number of subscribers to her channel grew exponentially, and according to one source, she added about 100,000 new users every month for almost a full year.

Emma Chamberlain Height And Weight

Emma Chamberlain is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. Emma is very popular because she is so pretty and charming. Emma has a charming smile, sweet looks, and great body measurements.

Emma’s measurements are about 32-24-34 inches, which means she has a hot body. Emma is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 50 kg. Emma has long beautiful light brown hair and her eyes have a beautiful fascinating blue shade.

Emma Chamberlain Net Worth

In 2022 Emma Chamberlain has a net worth of $12 million. Her main source of income is the videos she publishes on YouTube. She has also collaborated with Hollister and Louis Vuitton, which earns her more money.

Emma bought a house in West Hollywood, California, in March 2020 for $3.9 million. She was 18 years old when she bought it.

MedMen co-founder Andrew Modlin was the one who sold the property. About a year later, she put the house on the market for $4 million. In May 2021, she sold the home for $4.1 million.

In June 2021, Emma closed on a home in Beverly Hills for $4.3 million.

Chamberlain has a higher social media engagement rate than Kim Kardashian (9 percent versus 25 percent). For this reason, she is very valuable to advertisers. Even though we don’t know how much she gets paid to advertise different products, it’s clear that the young star can charge a lot.

Who Is Emma Chamberlain Dating 2022?

Emma and Tucker are known for keeping their relationship very private, but they have told the public about their relationship.

Emma Chamberlain is with Tucker Pillsbury, who is her boyfriend. Even though the two people are very quiet, they told everyone about their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

