Rob Zombie Net Worth, Age, Career, Awards!

Rob Zombie, who co-founded the band White Zombie and led them to a Grammy Award nomination, is a legendary figure in the heavy metal subgenre.

The thick mane, dreadlocks, and self-designed tattoos have become iconic symbols of this wealthy metal hero. White Zombie disbanded after releasing a few albums and EPs, and he pursued a solo career.

Five studio albums, five compilation albums, and a live album have all been released by Zombie. He left the spotlight of his successful music career to direct and co-write more than six feature-length films.

Titles like “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Devil’s Rejects,” “Halloween,” “Halloween II,” and “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto” are all examples of his directing work.

Albums like “Hellbilly Deluxe” and “Educated Horses,” as well as the single “The Lords of Salem” (for which he was nominated for a Grammy), are among his most successful works.

His music and movies feature aspects of suspense and horror, two of his favorite genres. Some of the lyrics in these songs are thought to be taken directly from old horror movies.

Full Name Robert Bartleh Cummings Profession Singer, Songwriter, Filmmaker, Voice Actor Sources Of Income Music, Direction Biggest Assets White Zombie, Mansion in Beverly Hills Residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US Date Of Birth 12 January 1965 Age 57 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Parsons School of Design, Haverhill High School Spouse Sheri Moon Zombie (m. 2002) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Rob Zombie

Robert Bartleh Cummings is Rob’s given name.

When Rob was younger, his parents worked in a carnival, and he occasionally got to terrify people on the haunted rides and in the haunted house. However, when a riot broke out one night, his parents decided to leave their employment. People began taking up arms, fighting, and setting tents ablaze as night fell.

Rob was a huge fan of scary movies as a kid and once claimed he hoped to one day work with “Alice Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Bela Lugosi, and Stan Lee.”

Rob can remember being interested in horror films as early as elementary school. A couple of his favorite TV shows were The Addams Family and The Munster’s.

After graduating high school, White Zombie’s Rob Zombie relocated to New York City to attend Parsons School of Design, where he met his future wife, Sean Yseult.

Rob worked as a production assistant on the set of Pee-Playhouse. wee’s

Over 40 and Tail Ends were two of the pornographic magazines where Rob held the position of art director.

The Crow: 2037, a sequel to The Crow: City of Angels, was set to mark Zombie’s directing debut. Rob wrote the screenplay for a movie set in the future, but the studio ultimately determined it wasn’t a good fit for the series.

The computer game Twisted Metal III had music composed by Rob back in 1998.

To resurrect Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights event, Rob developed a haunted house for the theme park in 1999.

The studio decided not to release Rob’s first picture as director, House of 1000 Corpses, in 2000 because of the film’s graphic depiction of death. It wasn’t until three years later that he secured the right to have it released.

He and his longtime love Sheri Moon chose to elope ten days before their scheduled wedding day, ultimately tying the knot on Halloween, 2002, after nine years of dating.

Rob Zombie Net Worth & Salary

As a result of his many successful endeavors in the entertainment industry, Zombie has amassed a massive fortune. Approximately he is having a net worth of around $40,000,000 which is the sum of all his assets.

This man has amassed his fortune through the distribution of his professional collections. Also, it was via directing violent pictures that he felt a sense of fulfillment. Throughout the world, he has sold a lot of readers.

To commit burglary and support one’s family lavishly on the proceeds is to: He secretly paid almost $4.5 million for his neighbor’s house. Located in a remote section of the Hollywood Hills, his land is sandwiched between the wealthy Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills.

Rob Zombie Awards & Nominations

As far as his awards and recognition go, he has received them frequently. The Filmmaker of the Year and Eyegore awards were given to Zombie in 1999 and 2009, respectively.

Along with the Best Screenplay award, he also took home the Killer Movie award for 2006’s The Devil’s Rejects. The good news is that he has received multiple awards, including the Best Movie award for Halloween in 2007 and the New York City Horror Film Festival grant in 2012.

Are Rob Zombie & Sheri Moon Married?

The American entertainer and fashion designer Burglarize Zombie is now the proud husband of Sheri Moon Zombie. They started dating in 1996 and married on October 31, 2002, after nine years.

It all started with a date in 1992 when they first started going out. As newlyweds, they are living happily ever after. However, the couple in question does not yet have any offspring.

Rob Zombie Career

In 1985, he formed the heavy metal band White Zombie with other friends in the United States. They first released extended plays, which bombed the box office.

He collaborated on creating the debut album of the band White Zombie, titled Soul-Crusher, which was released in November 1987. Kurt Cobain, Iggy Pop, and Thurston Moore were among the musicians who favored this album’s limited release.

In 1989, “White Zombie” released their second studio album, “Make Them Die Slowly,” which was also a commercial failure. The band’s extended play God of Thunder was also released that year.

“White Zombie” released their third studio album, “La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One,” on March 17, 1992. This album was a commercial and critical triumph.

In 1993, he co-wrote White Zombie’s breakthrough tune “Thunder Kiss ’65,” featured on the blockbuster MTV show “Beavis and Butthead.” In the end, this contributed to the song’s commercial success.

He released the self-written and performed ‘Feed the Gods’ in 1994. The single “More Human than Human” appeared on White Zombie’s fourth studio album, “Astro-Creep: 2000,” released the year after.

In 1994, he played himself in Michael Lehmann’s American comedy picture, ‘Airheads.’ Critics were not kind to the movie.

“White Zombie” released their pioneering remix album, “Super Sexy Swingin’ Sounds,” in 1996. Two years later, the band broke up. He began working on his own in 1997. This same year, he also appeared in an episode of the American animated chat show Space Ghost: Coast to Coast. Cartoon Network aired this show.

His 2001 studio album, “The Sinister Urge,” was his second effort as a solo artist, and it was well received.

He also had a vocal role in the same year’s animated series Justice League Unlimited.

He helmed and co-wrote the American horror film “House of 1000 Corpses,” which premiered on April 11, 2003.

His future works as a filmmaker include Halloween, Halloween II, and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto.

His third album, ‘Educated Horses,’ was released on March 28, 2006, and was a huge hit.

In 2007, he released his debut live CD named “Zombie Live,” which featured recordings from his “Educated Horses” tour. In the eyes of music critics, the album is a success.

During the same year, he also directed episode 16 of season 8 of the TV series CSI: Miami.

Tom Papa: Live in New York City (2012), which he directed. His remix album “Mondo Sex Head” was released the same year. He then went on to helm, produce, and pen the film The Lords of Salem the following year.

Released in April 2013, “Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor” was his fifth studio album. “Teenage Nosferatu Pussy” and “Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown” were two of the album’s featured songs.

Rob Zombie Major Works

His album “Educated Horses” topped the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart at its highest point. As with the single, 120,000 copies of the album were sold in its first week. In its first week of release, his album “Hellbilly Deluxe” sold over 121,000 copies.

