Bachelor in Paradise: Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit

The first rose ceremony of season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise was a lot of fun, but it was nothing compared to how the episode ended.

Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit

Despite kissing Kira and Hailey earlier in the evening, Jacob ended up giving his rose to Lace. Although Genevieve threw a tantrum because Justin agreed to do a dare with Victoria alone, Justin still gave his rose to Genevieve.

Johnny was initially involved with Hunter, but he changed his mind and gave his rose to Victoria. Last but not least, Romeo, who had made himself the first villain on the island, gave his rose to Jill as a peace offering.

Kira, Hunter, and Hailey were the first to be kicked out of the show after all the roses had been distributed.

But the beach wasn’t empty for long. James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy, both from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” and the seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” hit the sand shirtless.

James and Aaron both had date cards for a double date, and once they got there, they made things very awkward.

James chose Shanae, and Aaron chose Genevieve. Anyone familiar with Bachelor Nation history knows that Shanae accused Genevieve of sleeping with Aaron during the “Women Tell All” special after Clayton Echard’s season. Genevieve still denies it.

What a terrible first date!

Surprisingly, Shanae and Genevieve hit it off during their group outing, and both were impressed with their suitors.

Genevieve said of Aaron, “Everything that happened today surprised me in the best way.” “It’s such a strange turn of events. I’m surprised.”

Shanae was also crazy about James, and she said their connection was “effortless.”

Back at the resort, things weren’t going so well.

Teddi Wright fell in love with Rodney Mathews as soon as he appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. This was a sign that her relationship with Andrew was doomed.

This is what happiness sounds like. Watch new episodes of #BachelorInParadise Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/4ONLX2t0kk — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 5, 2022

Teddi Wright told Andrew after she pulled him away from the group, “I’ve been trying to figure out why I haven’t been so tender.” “In a relationship, I want to give that. Why don’t I? I don’t know.”

I feel like you deserve Andrew to keep his cool, but when he was back with the rest of the group, he let all his feelings out.

“I just got dumped,” Andrew said. “I really wanted it to work out. But she wasn’t really feeling it. Something was going on. I’m sure of it. I tried to let it grow and make things work. It just wasn’t working.”

