0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cher, the American actress, singer, and television personality opened up about her miscarriages in past during her doomed marriage life with Sonny Bono.

Recently, the Goddess of Pop shared on Twitter about her three miscarriages among which the first one badly happened at the age of 18.

Cher Talks About Her First Miscarriage At 18

In her tweet, she well described the time of her first miscarriage. Cher recalls that time when she was alone in the house. When Sonny, her husband found her, she was all sobbing on the floor in pain. Soon then she was hospitalized. During the initial check-up at the hospital, she was in shock and was trying hard to tolerate the pain of miscarriage. The singer was screaming loud in pain. She was then taken to the operating room and had undergone the rest of the medical procedures.

Referring to the latest Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling against abortion rights, the actress is surprisingly expressing her feelings that, if she faces a miscarriage today in America, what will happen to her, she is adding a big question mark.

Right after the reveling about her miscarriages, many of her fans took a step forward and shared their thoughts on the same. They said that, even in their dreams, nor in their imagination, they had no idea about Cher’s pregnancy losses. The news shared by the actress about her drastic past made die heart fans get shocked and later felt very sorry for her loss even at her tender age.

After sharing her emotions and her past experiences, she then shared another post mentioning all the mothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and best friends who are not safe in America anymore. Again she is returning to the very same Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling and the consequences that need to face by the women in America.

Elijah Blue Allman’s Net Worth

The highly talented actress, later in her life gave birth to two kids. Her first son, Chaz Bono was born when she was 22. The “Believe” hitmaker happily welcomed her son, Elijah Blue Allman, whom she shares with Gregg Allman, her late ex-husband. Elijah Blue Allman is an American musician and contemporary artist with a net worth of $10 million.

When the singer was trying to conceive with her Bono, she voiced her miscarriage experiences, which were no less than a nightmare. Cher tied the knot with Sonny Bono in late 1964, and they had been together until 1975.

The miscarriage she faced was totally spontaneous. That was something unexpected, and it aborted the fetus formed inside her. In an interview with Parade magazine in 2010, she hinted about it and said it all happened with a so-called angry uterus.

Each time she gets pregnant, everyone surrounding her comes with happy faces to congratulate her, and later they would be like, sorry for the loss. After the third time, she was very anxious about her growing fetus, and she wished god not to hear any more sorrowful words.