Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engage In Pda During An Idyllic Yacht Trip Hours Prior To Their Wedding

The couple and their wedding guests are staying in specialised accommodations.

Guests attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding are opting for yachts and villas over hotels.

The Regina D’Italia, which was sold by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 2019, is a 65-meter superyacht valued at approximately $50 million, while the 35-meter Fatima is still owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the Regina D’Italia can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven suites, all of which were created by the Italian design firm Codecasa. In addition to an elevator and a swimming pool, the yacht also has a beauty salon on board.

The Fatima can accommodate up to ten guests, according to SuperYacht Times. The interior was designed by Officina Italiana Design’s Mauro Micheli.

On Saturday, the Kardashian-Jenners and other guests were photographed boarding the Fatima to be transported to the pre-wedding lunch reception at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso, a small fishing village that can only be reached by sea or on foot.

The two enormous yachts were decorated with hundreds of delicate white roses for the wedding. Because there were so many flowers, a dedicated boat was used to transport them to the yacht.

In addition to the two yachts, Kardashian and Travis’ guests are also staying at the Dolce and Gabbana-owned Olivetta Villa in Portofino, which consists of a series of hilltop villas overlooking the water. Guests’ accommodations are complete with a private, direct elevator to the complex.

On Saturday, the wedding party donned formal attire and arrived at the port of Portofino aboard six Riva tenders. The dinner and party were held at Villa San Bartolomeo, one of the many properties in the complex.

The yachts were not the only accommodations adorned with numerous roses; a 300-meter corridor lined with red roses led from the port elevator’s entrance to the lush villa.

Given that the wedding is taking place on the coast of Portofino, several boats are utilised throughout the week. Six exclusive wooden Riva boats will transport guests between the superyachts and the mainland,. In addition, there are additional yacht tenders and three smaller boats for tenders.

For a destination wedding of this magnitude, it is unsurprising that the wedding and venue preparations have required a 200-person team that has been planning for weeks prior to Kardashian and Barker’s big day.

Following a “practise wedding” in Las Vegas in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, The Kardashians star, 43, and the drummer, 46, are recommitting their vows in Italy. The couple selected L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, for the ceremony. The reception will be held at Castello Brown, a castle from the 16th century. Additionally, the couple is organising a reception in Los Angeles.