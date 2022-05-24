Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Charlie Puth, Celebs Sign Petition To Address Climate Change And Poverty!!

The letter was released today (May 22) in New York City at Global Citizen NOW, the organization’s first “thought leadership conference.” The letter is part of their “End Extreme Poverty NOW – Our Future Can’t-Wait” campaign for the year.

The Letter Was Released Today (May 22) At Global Citizen In New York City



Summer in 5 Seconds Among those who have signed the petition is Alessia Cara, Billy Porter, Chloe x Halle, Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Hugh Jackman, Mneskin, and Ricky Martin. They, along with hundreds of others, wrote a statement urging billionaires and corporate giants, wealthy nation leaders (such as those from the G20 and the G7), and others with clout to “stand up by fully devoting the required money to solve the difficulties we confront.”

The letter adds, “We must improve opportunities for women around the world, remove institutional barriers that keep people poor, and avoid a climate disaster.”

Only by removing the barriers that have prevented us from eliminating extreme poverty will we be able to solve these issues. We must also commit to expenditure levels that allow for long-term rather than short-term growth.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased extreme poverty. According to Global Citizen, the outbreak has forced more than 100 million people into poverty, erasing six years of progress toward lowering the global poverty rate.

If the government do not act quickly, 45 million people could go hungry by 2022, according to UN Food Agency estimates (for AlJazeera).

“The poorest people on our planet continue to suffer,” says the open letter. “They are deprived of food, medical care, and education.” They’re dealing with the effects of climate change, which include chronic drought in some areas and increasing sea levels in others. They are unable to put food on the table for their families, receive access to critical health and medical treatment, or build equity in order to provide a better life for their children.

Many of the musicians involved in the new project have established links with Global Citizen.

They’ve long been influential in the entertainment and music sectors. In April, for example, Eilish performed alongside Radiohead, The Weekend, and other artists as part of an online demonstration urging institutions and governments to fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other nations.

Meskin was on stage for his performance on the Global Citizen Live broadcast in Paris last September, Coldplay, Eilish, and Finneas played in New York at the same time, while Duran Duran was the major act in London.

Coldplay is a fan and a supporter of Global Citizen, which has undertaken projects to assist the homeless in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

The “Attention” singer appeared to disparage performers like the “Bad Guy” vocalist in a TikTok video posted in January 2022 after she mentioned his name in an interview a month previously.

READ MORE:

Billie recalls an evening meal at Elton’s home during a visit to the Sirius XM channel “The Howard Stern Show” in December 2021. Billie told viewers that she had handed the singer an assortment of chocolates as a mark of her gratitude for staying at his home.

At the time, Charlie and Billie are unresponsive to the video. They did, however, respond to the video later.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer was supported by the Happier Than Ever star, who called out the other singer Benny Blanco. Benny has been filming the same TikTok films that Charlie has been attacking for months. Furthermore, Charlie has ordered Benny to cease.