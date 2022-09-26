10.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, September 26, 2022
EntertainmentnewsElizabeth Hurley, Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Bright Yellow...
Entertainmentnews

Elizabeth Hurley, Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Bright Yellow Bikini During A Pool Day

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

10
0

Elizabeth Hurley really knows how to make things hot.

Elizabeth Hurley did just that, posting a stunning poolside Instagram video on Saturday to say goodbye to summer.
The 57-year-old actress posed in a bright yellow bikini for a series of photos.

The beauty looked stunning in the video as she swam in the two-piece swimsuit with a plunging triangle neckline.

Elizabeth Hurley, Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Bright Yellow Bikini

During part of the video, Elizabeth Hurley’s dark hair was styled into a soft curl. Then, when she swam, it was pinned up and wet through and through.

Elizabeth Hurley

She covered her eyes with large-framed sunglasses and gave her skin a dewy look with makeup.

The song “Summertime” by Sam Cooke played in the background as Elizabeth smiled and enjoyed her day by the pool.

She wrote “Bye-bye, Summer 2022” as a caption to end the summer, and her son Damian just wrote “!!! ” as a comment.

Must Read:

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

The 20-year-old only child also wrote “Last days of summer” on a post he shared on his own feed that same day.

This comes after mother and son paid tribute to the late cricketer Shane Warne, with whom Elizabeth was involved from 2010 to 2013.

On his 53rd birthday, the actress posted a series of sweet photos of the two on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, Lionheart,” the actor wrote. Every day, @shanewarne23, I miss you.

Liz wore a white dress and smiled in a picture as she sat on Shane’s lap at a fancy event.

Damian, the model, also wrote, “We miss you every day.” Happy Birthday, SW,” while posting a picture of himself as a child with the late athlete.

Elizabeth Jane Hurley was born on June 10, 1965, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England. Her mother, Angela, was a teacher at Kempshott Junior School, and her father, Roy, was a major in the Royal Army Educational Corps.

Roy died in 1996, and Elizabeth Hurley has two siblings, Kathleen, who is older, and Andrews, who is younger.

At the age of 29, Elizabeth Hurley became an advertising model for Estée Lauder. She appeared in commercials for the fragrances “Beautiful”, “Pleasures” and “Sensuous”, as well as for cosmetic products of the company.

Hurley was the face of the company until 2001 when Carolyn Murphy took over. However, she continued to work with Estée Lauder as a model and as a global ambassador for the breast cancer campaign.

Elizabeth Hurley began a relationship with actor Hugh Grant in 1987, from which she parted on good terms in 2000. In 1995, Grant made headlines when he was arrested for “lewd conduct” in West Hollywood after being caught with prostitute Divine Brown.

Damian was born to Hurley on April 4, 2002. Hugh is one of Damian’s seven godparents (Elton John is another). Steve Bing, an American businessman and film producer who died in 2010, was Damian’s father.

Bing was one of the richest people in Los Angeles, with a net worth of at least $600 million. However, when he committed suicide in June 2020, he reportedly spent all but $300,000 of his money.

Read More:

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds That Is Worth $322k

Previous articleWho is Ty Tennant? All about Aegon Targaryen in the House Of Dragon.
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Top News

Who is Ty Tennant? All about Aegon Targaryen in the House Of Dragon.

David Tennant's son, Ty David John Tennant, recently landed a role in the upcoming episode of the HBO series...
Net Worth

Emma Roberts Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Emma Roberts is a well-known American actress and singer who was born to performer Eric Roberts. She is also...
news

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds That Is Worth $322k

Thanks to the semi-precious stones on the belt he just bought, A$AP Rocky has now showcased his waistline as...
Net Worth

Glenda Cleveland Net Worth, Age, Bio, Social Media!

Glenda Cleveland is known as the neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most famous serial killers in the...
news

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Mary J. Blige shines on stage at the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in a rhinestone corset. As part of...
Net Worth

Ben Simmons Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

The full name of Ben Simmons is Benjamin David Simmons and he is an Australian basketball player for the...

Must read

news

Johnny Depp And His Ex-wife Amber Heard’s Controversial Defamation Trial to be Adapted Into A Movie

The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and his...
news

Katie Price Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Skintight Black Dress At The National Diversity Awards

Katie Price showed off her amazing figure on Friday...
news

Jojo Siwa Defends Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date

This week, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she and Avery...
news

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2 Release Date, Plot & More

A weird but practical concept? If your girlfriend is...
news

Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo Everything You Should Know!

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down Disney's parks in...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Joelle Rich Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Social Media!

Net Worth 0
Joelle Rich is a London-based lawyer and partner at...

Emma Roberts Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
Emma Roberts is a well-known American actress and singer...

Who is Ty Tennant? All about Aegon Targaryen in the House Of Dragon.

Top News 0
David Tennant's son, Ty David John Tennant, recently landed...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun