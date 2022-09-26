Elizabeth Hurley, Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Bright Yellow Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley really knows how to make things hot.

Elizabeth Hurley did just that, posting a stunning poolside Instagram video on Saturday to say goodbye to summer.

The 57-year-old actress posed in a bright yellow bikini for a series of photos.

The beauty looked stunning in the video as she swam in the two-piece swimsuit with a plunging triangle neckline.

During part of the video, Elizabeth Hurley’s dark hair was styled into a soft curl. Then, when she swam, it was pinned up and wet through and through.

She covered her eyes with large-framed sunglasses and gave her skin a dewy look with makeup.

The song “Summertime” by Sam Cooke played in the background as Elizabeth smiled and enjoyed her day by the pool.

She wrote “Bye-bye, Summer 2022” as a caption to end the summer, and her son Damian just wrote “!!! ” as a comment.

The 20-year-old only child also wrote “Last days of summer” on a post he shared on his own feed that same day.

This comes after mother and son paid tribute to the late cricketer Shane Warne, with whom Elizabeth was involved from 2010 to 2013.

On his 53rd birthday, the actress posted a series of sweet photos of the two on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, Lionheart,” the actor wrote. Every day, @shanewarne23, I miss you.

Liz wore a white dress and smiled in a picture as she sat on Shane’s lap at a fancy event.

Damian, the model, also wrote, “We miss you every day.” Happy Birthday, SW,” while posting a picture of himself as a child with the late athlete.

Elizabeth Jane Hurley was born on June 10, 1965, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England. Her mother, Angela, was a teacher at Kempshott Junior School, and her father, Roy, was a major in the Royal Army Educational Corps.

Roy died in 1996, and Elizabeth Hurley has two siblings, Kathleen, who is older, and Andrews, who is younger.

At the age of 29, Elizabeth Hurley became an advertising model for Estée Lauder. She appeared in commercials for the fragrances “Beautiful”, “Pleasures” and “Sensuous”, as well as for cosmetic products of the company.

Hurley was the face of the company until 2001 when Carolyn Murphy took over. However, she continued to work with Estée Lauder as a model and as a global ambassador for the breast cancer campaign.

Elizabeth Hurley began a relationship with actor Hugh Grant in 1987, from which she parted on good terms in 2000. In 1995, Grant made headlines when he was arrested for “lewd conduct” in West Hollywood after being caught with prostitute Divine Brown.

Damian was born to Hurley on April 4, 2002. Hugh is one of Damian’s seven godparents (Elton John is another). Steve Bing, an American businessman and film producer who died in 2010, was Damian’s father.

Bing was one of the richest people in Los Angeles, with a net worth of at least $600 million. However, when he committed suicide in June 2020, he reportedly spent all but $300,000 of his money.

