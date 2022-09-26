10.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, September 26, 2022
EntertainmentnewsA$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With...
Entertainmentnews

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds That Is Worth $322k

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

15
0

Thanks to the semi-precious stones on the belt he just bought, A$AP Rocky has now showcased his waistline as well.
Alex Moss, a celebrity jeweler, told to The Source that Rocky wanted to go all out on a special project that was more than just a simple piece of jewelry.
He asked Alex to make him a custom belt with a fancy buckle that A$AP Rocky designed himself. This cost A$AP Rocky a lot of money – a total of $322,000!!!

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds

We’re told the whole project took 4 months, which makes sense since the belt is full of natural white VVS diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds, and natural rubies.

Alex says making the buckle, which is solid 18-karat white gold, wasn’t easy, but he pulled it off in his store in New York.

A$AP Rocky Gifts

Rocky has been touting the GRIM lettering for some time. He even performed his “GRIM” freestyle at this year’s Splash Festival to promote his new clothing line.

No one knows when he’ll release new music, but with this crazy belt, he sure won’t be dropping his pants anytime soon!

Alex Moss New York is known for designing some of the coolest clothing for the biggest stars in the world. Now they’ve designed a unique piece for A$AP Rocky.

The Harlem rapper not only had the piece made but also designed the GRIM belt buckle, which is estimated to be worth $322,000.

Rocky spoke with famed jeweler Alex Moss about the making of the piece. Rocky wanted to design a belt buckle that no one had ever seen before, with the best materials in the world and perfect craftsmanship.

The presumed title of A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album, GRIM, is featured on the buckle with letters from R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps books for kids, the Monster Energy logo, and a Grim Reaper pattern.

The GRIM belt buckle was handmade in New York City and took four months to complete. The buckle is made of solid 18-karat white gold and is set with natural white VVS diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds, and natural rubies.

Completing the extravagant look is a belt with a Gucci monogram and large colored stones on the strap, which is attached to the belt buckle.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s GRIM belt buckle, designed by Alex Moss in New York and priced at $322,000 USD.

American rapper A$AP Rocky has a net worth of $10 million. He takes his name from the hip-hop group A$AP Mob, to which he belongs. A$AP Rocky is known for his hip-hop music and clothing, and he is also a successful record producer who calls himself Lord Flacko.

A$AP Rocky was born as Rakim Mayers on October 3, 1988, in Harlem. Mayers started to be interested in rap music when he was in elementary school. When he was in the third grade, he wrote his first rap songs.

When Mayers was 12 years old, his father went to jail for drug trafficking, his older brother was murdered, and the rest of the family moved to a home.

A$AP Rocky sold marijuana and crack while living in homeless shelters with his mother and sister. He also continued to write rap songs. He went to jail for two weeks for selling drugs and shared a cell with Cassanova, who also wanted to become a rapper.

Read More:

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Previous articleGlenda Cleveland Net Worth, Age, Bio, Social Media!
Next articleEmma Roberts Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Elizabeth Hurley, Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Bright Yellow Bikini During A Pool Day

Elizabeth Hurley really knows how to make things hot. Elizabeth Hurley did just that, posting a stunning poolside Instagram...
Top News

Who is Ty Tennant? All about Aegon Targaryen in the House Of Dragon.

David Tennant's son, Ty David John Tennant, recently landed a role in the upcoming episode of the HBO series...
Net Worth

Emma Roberts Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Emma Roberts is a well-known American actress and singer who was born to performer Eric Roberts. She is also...
Net Worth

Glenda Cleveland Net Worth, Age, Bio, Social Media!

Glenda Cleveland is known as the neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most famous serial killers in the...
news

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Mary J. Blige shines on stage at the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in a rhinestone corset. As part of...
Net Worth

Ben Simmons Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

The full name of Ben Simmons is Benjamin David Simmons and he is an Australian basketball player for the...

Must read

news

Johnny Depp And His Ex-wife Amber Heard’s Controversial Defamation Trial to be Adapted Into A Movie

The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and his...
news

Katie Price Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Skintight Black Dress At The National Diversity Awards

Katie Price showed off her amazing figure on Friday...
news

Jojo Siwa Defends Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date

This week, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she and Avery...
news

My Girlfriend Is An Alien Season 2 Release Date, Plot & More

A weird but practical concept? If your girlfriend is...
news

Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo Everything You Should Know!

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down Disney's parks in...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Ben Simmons Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
The full name of Ben Simmons is Benjamin David...

Glenda Cleveland Net Worth, Age, Bio, Social Media!

Net Worth 0
Glenda Cleveland is known as the neighbor of Jeffrey...

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

news 0
Mary J. Blige shines on stage at the Good...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun