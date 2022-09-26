A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds That Is Worth $322k

Thanks to the semi-precious stones on the belt he just bought, A$AP Rocky has now showcased his waistline as well.

Alex Moss, a celebrity jeweler, told to The Source that Rocky wanted to go all out on a special project that was more than just a simple piece of jewelry.

He asked Alex to make him a custom belt with a fancy buckle that A$AP Rocky designed himself. This cost A$AP Rocky a lot of money – a total of $322,000!!!

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds

We’re told the whole project took 4 months, which makes sense since the belt is full of natural white VVS diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds, and natural rubies.

Alex says making the buckle, which is solid 18-karat white gold, wasn’t easy, but he pulled it off in his store in New York.

Rocky has been touting the GRIM lettering for some time. He even performed his “GRIM” freestyle at this year’s Splash Festival to promote his new clothing line.

No one knows when he’ll release new music, but with this crazy belt, he sure won’t be dropping his pants anytime soon!

Alex Moss New York is known for designing some of the coolest clothing for the biggest stars in the world. Now they’ve designed a unique piece for A$AP Rocky.

The Harlem rapper not only had the piece made but also designed the GRIM belt buckle, which is estimated to be worth $322,000.

Rocky spoke with famed jeweler Alex Moss about the making of the piece. Rocky wanted to design a belt buckle that no one had ever seen before, with the best materials in the world and perfect craftsmanship.

The presumed title of A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album, GRIM, is featured on the buckle with letters from R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps books for kids, the Monster Energy logo, and a Grim Reaper pattern.

The GRIM belt buckle was handmade in New York City and took four months to complete. The buckle is made of solid 18-karat white gold and is set with natural white VVS diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds, and natural rubies.

Completing the extravagant look is a belt with a Gucci monogram and large colored stones on the strap, which is attached to the belt buckle.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s GRIM belt buckle, designed by Alex Moss in New York and priced at $322,000 USD.

American rapper A$AP Rocky has a net worth of $10 million. He takes his name from the hip-hop group A$AP Mob, to which he belongs. A$AP Rocky is known for his hip-hop music and clothing, and he is also a successful record producer who calls himself Lord Flacko.

A$AP Rocky was born as Rakim Mayers on October 3, 1988, in Harlem. Mayers started to be interested in rap music when he was in elementary school. When he was in the third grade, he wrote his first rap songs.

When Mayers was 12 years old, his father went to jail for drug trafficking, his older brother was murdered, and the rest of the family moved to a home.

A$AP Rocky sold marijuana and crack while living in homeless shelters with his mother and sister. He also continued to write rap songs. He went to jail for two weeks for selling drugs and shared a cell with Cassanova, who also wanted to become a rapper.

Read More:

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour