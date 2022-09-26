10.6 C
Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

Mary J. Blige shines on stage at the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in a rhinestone corset. As part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour in Detroit, Mary J. Blige gave the best performance of her life on stage early Saturday night.

The talented singer, who is 51, looked stunning in a shimmering bustier and rhinestone boots.

The actress, who has won a Grammy Award, began her nationwide tour of the United States in early September. It will end at the end of October.

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage

Mary J. Blige, who is 51, wowed the audience at her concert in Detroit on Saturday night with a striking outfit.

The “Family Affair” singer sang confidently to a sold-out crowd of cheering and loyal fans who filled Little Caesars Arena in the middle of the city.

Mary J. Blige

She wore a shimmering bustier studded with glittery bars. The star completed the look with a pair of black velvet shorts.

Mary donned a pair of high-heeled boots with pearls that sparkled in the bright stage lights.

Her blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell in waves over her shoulders.

Fun fact: The Grammy winner looked like she was having a blast as she took the stage for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.

Her makeup consisted of a layer of dark eye shadow and black mascara, matching the colors of her outfit. Rounding out her look was nude lipstick.

According to the Detroit Free Press, it had been 10 years since the singer had performed in the heart of Detroit. It was her first time at Little Caesars Arena.

The star held a golden microphone and sang a mix of her old hits and newer songs from her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which came out in 2022.

Mary told Good Morning America how she came up with the album’s name: “It’s a good sign,” she said, referring to the album’s name.

“When I was in a very bad situation, I had to talk about myself. From a bad situation, I had to learn to love myself. I learned that positive words and saying positive words about yourself, bring positive things into your life.

The talented artist’s latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous, came out in February of this year.

Mary is talented. Earlier this year, she had the chance to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show along with other artists like Eminem and Dr. Kane.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul made a memorable appearance when she performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

At the Creative Emmy Awards in 2022, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Variety Special. Mary and the other musicians who performed on the main stage at Super Bowl LVI shared the award.

“I don’t have the words to describe how great and satisfying it was. I just felt so strong,” she said of her performance in an interview with Apple Music 1.

“If you’ve never seen me or met me or gone to one of my shows, you’ll know exactly who I am after the Super Bowl. I was very excited to meet Mary Bopping. I couldn’t wait to be myself in front of this audience and do what I do best.”

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

