Alec John turned 70. Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday added the death of John Such, the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. No info on whilst or how John Such died had been right away available. A publicist for Bon Jovi did not right away reply to messages.

Reasons For Death Unclear

“He changed into an original,” Bon Jovi wrote in a put-upon on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec modified into vital to the formation of the band.” Bon Jovi credited John Such for bringing the band together, noting that he changed into an adolescent buddy of drummer Tico Torres and took guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to look the band perform.

John Such had done in a band called the Message with Sambora. The Yonkers, New York-born John Such changed into a veteran parent withinside the thriving New Jersey song scene that helped spawn Bon Jovi. As manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, John Such booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones in advance and then turned into a member of the singer-songwriter’s band. He performed with Bon Jovi during the group’s heyday withinside the ’80s.

John Such departed the band in 1994, whilst he turned into changed through bassist Hugh McDonald. “When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band some years ago, I quickly determined out how intense he became and he had a vision that he preferred to supply us to,” said John Such at the Hall of Fame induction. “And I am handiest too happy to have been a part of that vision.”

“To be honest, we determined our manner to every different through him — He turned into an adolescent pal of Tico and took Richie to see us perform. Alec turned into constantly wild and complete life. Today the unique recollections deliver a grin to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll pass over him dearly,” the message stated.

Bon Jovi changed shape in New Jersey in 1983 and has had hits with songs including “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

The institution changed into reunited whilst Bon Jovi changed into inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. At the induction ceremony, such spoke fondly of his time together with his band mates, saying, “love them to death. I usually will.”

"When Jon Bon Jovi known as me up and requested me to be in his band a few years ago, I quickly found out how severe he changed into and he had an imaginative and prescient that he desired to carry us to. And I'm most effective too glad to have been part of that imaginative and prescient," he stated in his speech.

