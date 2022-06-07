In the past days, there were a lot of rumors about Gleb Savchenko having an affair with his Dance with Stars partner Jana Kramer. Finally, Gleb has set the record straight in front of all.

Gleb Savchenko’s Personal Life And Relationships

When Gleb Savchenko arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony, some reporters asked him questions about the rumors of his affair with Jana Kramer, to which Gleb gave a very straightforward answer. There were claims that Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer hooked up while filming season 23 of the dance competition series “Dance with the stars partner”. When asked about the rumors, Gleb said in one word, “absolutely not”. He also said that they didn’t hook up while filming season 23 of the dance competition series.

While talking to the media Gleb Said, “There’s a lot of acting, there’s a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know when you dance and you train someone every day, and you’re up close and personal, you develop a certain connection,” Savchenko also said, “The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job is to make sure that we go really, really far.”

Gleb tried his level best to turn down the rumors in which he looks successful. He said, “Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Whatever she might have said to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she’ll probably answer the same thing.

” At the award ceremony while talking to the media Savchenko also spoke about Jana Kramer. He told them that she is not letting the rumors bring her down even slightly, Jana had also told her former partner that she would return to the show to dance with him if the show ever had an All-Star season.

Gleb Savchenko is a Russian- American Dancer, choreographer as well as a model. He currently appears as a professional dancer on the US version of the reality show named Dance with the stars. Before appearing on this show he also appeared on the Russian and the UK version of the same show. In the year 2006, he married Elena Samodanova. Gleb and Elena have two children Olivia and Zlata.

In the year 2020, the couple decided to part ways and start a new life. There hasn’t been any information about Gleb Savchenko dating anyone else after the separation from his wife and the mother of his two children. Recently he turned down the rumors of him having an affair with his Dance with the star dance partner Jana Kramer. This rumor came out after Jana Kramer’s ex-boyfriend Lan Schinelli claimed that she is having an affair with his dance partner in the dance show. As of now both the dancers are divorced and are single.

