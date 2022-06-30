0 SHARES Share Tweet

Loki is finally going to be a dad. In the Loki TV series actor Tom Hiddleston (Thomas William Hiddleston) and his fiancée Zawedde “Zawe” Ashton, are all set to welcome their first baby together. On Wednesday, Ashton takes part in the premiere of her new movie, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” in The Big Apple.

The guests at the movie premiere were astonished as the actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet. As per the sources, it was confirmed that the actress was pregnant with Tom Hiddleston’s baby.

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Are Going To Be Parents! Debuts Baby Bump On Red Carpet

Hiddleston and Ashton met each other in the sets of ‘Betrayal’(2019) in which they played the role of a married couple. But later a real-life romance quickly blossomed between the co-stars which is quite normal in Hollywood. However, the couple was destined to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged privately in March 2022. And as of now, the sources confirm the actress’s pregnancy and are happy for the couple.

Ashton plays the role of Julia Thistlewaite in the historical drama, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” based on a novel of the same label. The actress walked down the red carpet of the premiere alone in a beige bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

With the growing speculation about the couple’s engagement, Hiddleston confirmed his engagement with the actress. When asked about the rumors of the engagement at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, he replied that he was very happy. Also at the time, the actress was snapped with a diamond ring on her finger that indicated their engagement.

After his breakup with the Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, he spoke in an interview and said, “Everyone is entitled to private life. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.” He respected the singer even after their breakup in 2016 and said that she was an amazing woman. He even added, “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Tom Hiddleston stated that he hoped to have a long-term romantic relationship with Swift. That’s all he knows about the woman he met: “I only know her.” In order to maintain a healthy relationship, you have to put in some effort. It takes effort to maintain a relationship in the spotlight.” Actress Susannah Fielding and singer Taylor Swift were both lovers of the actor from 2008 to 2011.

He opened up in an interview about his desire to keep his love life low-key. He explained to The New York Times in 2019, “I’m defensive about my inner world now, presumably a distinct way. If you go through life without communing with people, how can you call that a life? Because you have to battle for love. You just can’t live in anxiety of what people might say.”

READ MORE:

Hiddleston and Ashton were connected back in 2019 and brought out more rumors after they attended the Broadway production of the show together after three months. As days went on, the co-stars became couples who were planning to start a long-term future together as they completed their honeymoon phase.

Both the actors have planned to focus more on their careers along with their love life. As per the insider, it is known that the lovebirds are crazy about each other and are highly ambitious. However, they still find time to relax and disconnect from work to chill out with friends.