Duchess Kate’s Little Sister Pippa Middleton Gives Birth To A Third Child!!

Following the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, her sister, Pippa Middleton is officially a mother of three.

A week earlier, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed their third child, who is a baby girl, and introduced her to the siblings, Arthur and Grace, whom the parents had in 2018 and 2021, respectively. The name of the baby has not been revealed so far, for the public is keen to know the beautiful identity that Pippa and James, the married couple from 2017, are about to give.

Duchess Kate’s Little Sister Pippa Middleton Gives Birth

The duchess’ sister gave birth to her baby number 3 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, from where Kate delivered all her three children.

A while ago, at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration at the Palace concert, Pippa arrived alongside her husband James, with the baby bump that diverted the eyes of the party attendees from the queen to herself as she rocked in the green attire, displaying her mother bump.

It was at that event that the world got to know the breaking news of the Celebrate; A Year of Festivities for Family and Friends author’s pregnancy. Apart from James, James Middleton, Peppa’s brother, and his wife Alizee Thevenet also joined the party. The matriarchs of the family, Carole Middleton, and Michael Middleton were also seen along with their kids.

Currently, she has provided the sixth heir to the family of Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton and a little cousin to Kate’s three children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Prince Charlotte. Recently, the grandparents gained the attention of the media as they were spotted outside the Royal Box and the Duchess of Cambridge was seen waving at them.

The whole family is about to have a good time together as an insider reported that Pippa and James along with their children are planning to move in with her parents, who are currently reported to be living at their childhood residence in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

As an icing to the cake, Kate and Prince Williams are also preparing to tote to Windsor, which is not that far from Bucklebury, where the royal family would be able to get together to count their nostalgia together.

Despite being private enough, Pippa shared a couple of words about her private life in an exclusive interview saying that running behind her 2-year-old son in the playground has been helpful in two ways as she could maintain her body fitness, along with being the momager to the kid. She also talked about the interests of her son, who loves to play wild in the woods, careless of how sunny or how poring the clouds are.

She then took the opportunity to publicize her dream of sporting or doing an adventure along with her kids, just to ensure that the kids are as much lucky as Pippa herself.

