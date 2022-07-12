Irina Shayk Wears A Yellow Thong Bikini And A Blue Latex Bodysuit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beyonce’s Ivy Park and Ivy Park x Adidas collection featured Irina Shayk in both a yellow thong and a blue latex bodysuit.

This new Beyonce x Adidas and Ivy Park commercial by Irina Shayk is everything from subtle! In one photo from the collection, Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend wore a turquoise blue latex bodysuit. With her wet-haired appearance and strappy suit style and sensual hoop earrings, it was a stunning shot.

When the camera focused on the model’s muscular physique, she donned an equally bright yellow coverup over her neon yellow bikini. The Ivy Park x Adidas collection’s stunning look was finished off with a pair of Matrix-inspired sunglasses and high-heel pumps.



Since her 2019 divorce from Oscar-winner Bradley, 47, Irina’s career has never been more exciting. After being together for four years, the couple brought their daughter Lea (now five) into the world in March of that year. Since Bradley’s huge success with Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, the couple has continued to co-parent their daughter, Lea.

It’s been reported that Irina is dating Kanye West, while Bradley has refuted allegations that he’s dating Lady Gaga. During a group shot with Nicki Minaj and Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci at the Met Gala in May, Bradley even smiled and wrapped his arm around the Russian-born supermodel.

It’s not likely to happen, according to a source close to the issue who informed HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December that the stunningly handsome pair would not be reuniting. Bradley and Irina will not be reuniting, according to a source who spoke to the media.

“They spend a lot of time together because of their kid, but their love lives have gone on since then. Whenever they’re together, it’s like they’re best friends and parents.

Neon racing stripes ran down the left side of the tight bikini, which showed off her beautifully toned body.

During the footage, Shayk reemerged with a bright yellow halter bikini top and matching thong bottoms, along with a light yellow jacket.

Eight models shared two bathrooms in one apartment, she said. Irina said, ‘But, you know, it was the most wonderful moment I’ve ever had.’

She also said she didn’t drop a lot of weight to be a model because she followed society’s norms rather than being true to who she was.

No one forced me to lose weight or dye my hair, and that’s how I’ve done it ever since. I think the fashion business is evolving for the better,’ the Burberry model said.

