Disney Releases ‘Hocus Pocus 2′!! First Trailer Is Out Now!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney recently dropped the teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the much-awaited Halloween movie.

Hocus Pocus 2 brings the Sanderson Sisters back by featuring a brief appearance of them, which is a piece of happy news for the original movie fans.

After long years of rumors, Hocus Pocus, which was released in 1993, is now on its fresh track as a new Hocus Pocus 2, Disney finally confirmed.

Disney Dropped The First Trailer Of Most Awaited Movie ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

The magically spooky teaser trailer keenly focuses on a trio combo of teenagers – the Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, who accidentally summon the Sanderson Sisters, actually the notorious sisters.

The cast of notorious Sanderson Sisters, once again played by Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler.

The new film also stars Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Froyan Gutierrez.

Scripted the movie by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Lynn Harris, the executive producers – were Ralph Winter, Adam Shankman, and David Kirschner. The director’s seat was occupied by Anne Fletcher.

Though a little portion is all now available in the teaser, the fans can surely expect much from the movie. In this Haloween movie, the audience can undoubtedly enjoy plenty of magical hijinks as the team of young women plans to fight back at their best to defeat the child-hungry witches. The young girl’s squad even tries hard to banish them back from the real source from where the three witches came.

The new trailer keenly focused on showcasing various striking elements for the fans. All the pieces of stuff in the trailer are easily recognizable by the fans such as the iconic black flame.

The storyline of the new Hocus Pocus 2 is that, after long 29 years of gap, now someone lit the Black Flame Candle that revived the 17th-century witch sisters, who were looking for the right time to hit for revenge. Now, a group of three young high-school students stops the witches from doing terrifying activities.

The first teaser clearly shows that the young group of girls are the ones who unwittingly bring the witch sisters back. It was done by discovering the dark candle and lighting it as part of one of the teens, Becca’s birthday. The lighting of the candle made the witch sisters more powerful, which is far more than they bargained for.

The original Hocus Pocus, tells the story of Sarah, Winifred, and Mary Sanderson – the trio of witches who got executed for their wrongdoings and crimes done in 1693. Now, in the latest release, the three witches are accidentally invited back by the three young girls.

The film was tagged under the category of ‘much-awaited movie’, and the reviews got so far for the trailer are good overall. Filled with humor, every scene ensures deep entertainment to the viewers.

The director, Anne Fletcher said, “people always long to laugh and they themselves are busy being happy. So, a film with fun by the highly talented women playing outstanding characters will surely get accepted by the audience”.

READ MORE: