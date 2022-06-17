Ryan Gosling’s First Look As Ken In The Upcoming Film ‘Barbie’ Revealed!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Barbie” is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies. It is the foremost live-action film grounded on the fashion doll after a show of animated films and TV series. Growth for the film initially started in 2014 at Sony Pictures. Subsequent to multiple writers and director changes and the casting of two diverse actresses to play the title character, Sony’s option expired, and the rights were moved to Warner Bros. Pictures.

The First Look Of Ryan Gosling As Ken In The Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film Has Been Revealed!!!

Robbie was cast in 2019 and also assists as a producer beneath LuckyChap Entertainment together with Heyday Films and Mattel Films. In 2021, Gerwig was confirmed as the co-writer and director along with Noah Baumbach. Primary shooting began in March 2022 at Warner Bros. Studios which is in England.

The “Barbie” makers have exposed Ryan Gosling’s first official look as Ken who is Barbie’s boyfriend in the forthcoming film. Margot Robbie will be doing the title role in the film, and her first look was dropped recently in June 2022. Ryan’s suit went viral just about instantly subsequently during its release, and people can’t halt talking about it.

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor and was born on November 12, 1980. He is prominent in independent films, but he is also credited for his work in epic films of fluctuating genres and has collected a worldwide box office hit of more than 1.9 billion dollars. Throughout his career of 3 decades, he has received many accolades, as well as a Golden Globe Award and an Independent Spirit Award. He has also got nominations for two Academy Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a British Academy Film Award.

Gosling appears incredibly good-looking in the viral photo posted by Warner Bros., with chiseled abs and golden hair in spite of wearing a denim-clad co-ord outfit. He’s outfitted in denim, and his underclothing stands the name of his character, Ken. “Barbie July 21, 2023, just in theaters (sic),” reads the caption on the photo.

Fans went wild after having a look at the picture and have been dropping compliments continuously. Ryan Gosling’s fans showered him with love in the comments area. Ryan, you have pinned it, wrote one person. Another commented that he can’t wait for the teaser, and he requested that it be uploaded as soon as possible.

A new personality has arisen, as per an Instagram user. Another Instagram user expressed their excitement by using a lovestruck emoji (remember, Greta is the director), as well as clap emojis. “Barbie” is a forthcoming romantic comedy based on the fashion doll that goes by the same name as the film. This film is slated for release on July 21, 2023. It is directed by actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Make yourself, Barbie fans, as Ken is about to steal your hearts. Other than Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, the film stars Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Rhea Perlman, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, and Rita Arya. In July 2023, the film will be out in theaters. The movie will compete with Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.