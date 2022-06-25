0 SHARES Share Tweet

Google Doodle is honoring the diarist Anne Frank who wrote about the nook and corner experience of her along with her family while the Netherlands were occupied by the Nazi.

Until today, her take on the war and holocaust is the maximum read words in the world and she has described the events with a touch of reality in it.

Google Doodle Commemorates The 75th Anniversary Of Anne Frank’s Diary

The 13-year-old has penned her story from the beginning of World War II, till she was deported. According to her words, the young girl was accompanied by her family and was hiding with another family to whom the help of an outsider was offered.

The suppressed families lived there concealed from the Nazis for over 2 years until Anne was 15.

The 14 slides illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer feature the real extracts of her diary, which was accepted by readers around the globe.

The publication of her diary marks 75 complete years today, making the book more honored in modern history.

The illustrator has warned the readers about the content of his illustration in the starting pages as it could possibly be sensitive to readers relying on some part of the world.

Thoka Maer takes the viewers on a rollercoaster of Anne’s journey from leading a normal, yet beautiful life with her small family, to leading a futureless life out of fear of getting caught.

According to the depiction, The hiding place was located at her Father’s office, they managed to live on the rooftop with mere silence and the illustration puts light on how terrified the souls were when they hear an outsider nearing them.

The lives forcefully spent in a room are no different from that of a prisoner who is locked up in a dungeon. Right after a moment of sighing, the people under the roof used to be astounded to hear the dark news of their friends and dear ones being taken away from their homes.

Despite looking for the good in people, Anne along with the other occupants was dragged out of their secret annex by the officers of the Nazis.

The young girl was found to be dead on 4 August 1944 in the concentration camp she was put in.

The world still remembers the mysteries and experiences from the eye of the 13-year-old, who had to celebrate her 14th birthday in a coveted building.

Before Google Art’s Illustration, a play was depicted before the fellows covering the heartwarming story of Anne Frank that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Following the play, a film was released titled, “The Diary of Anne Frank” in 1955 by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hacket, starring Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut, Richard Beymer, Diane Baker, Ed Wynn, Del Erickson, Orangey, Doughlas Spencer, Dodie Heath, Shelley Winters, Gusti Huber, and Lau Jacobi.

