Dakota Johnson Opens Up The Battle To Film ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Years after the release of the first film of the erotic drama trilogy, ‘Fifty Shades,’ Dakota Johnson, the lead actress opens up about her experience while filming the film franchise. She was attending an interview for the latest issue of Vanity Fair and refer to her career’s best film as “those big naked movies.”

Fifty Shades is a British-American film trilogy series that includes three sensual romantic drama films. The film series was based on the Fifty Shades trilogy by English author E. L. James. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey in the lead roles.

During An Interview, Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Experience Of Filming Fifty Shades Of Grey

Fifty Shades of Grey, the first film, was released on February 13, 2015, while the second, Fifty Shades Darker, was released on February 10. The third film, Fifty Shades Freed, was released on February 9, 2018. The trilogy acquired over $1.32 billion worldwide, thus making it the seventh highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all time.

On Tuesday, the interview with Vanity Fair was published. It mostly recalled Dakota’s experiences while filming the sizzling romance dramas based on the book trilogy by E.L. James. The cover story of the magazine revealed that Dakota being a sexual person, wanted to take up the role of Anastasia Steele.

Within the role, she wanted to explore the themes the author has composed in the authentic book series skilfully. But what happened while filming was the exact opposite of what she dreamed of. She disclosed that she signed up for an entirely different version of the film they ended up making and according to her, this happened because of the studio, director, and E.L. James.

According to the actress, there were several creative controls for the author, and every day she would demand certain changes. This was because it is not easy to film the same that is written in the book, like the inner monologues, which were at times extremely cheesy. As per her, all these wouldn’t work out loud since it was always a battle. She even stated, “We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make.”

Even with all these struggles they had throughout the film, Dakota Johnson said that she was sure that the film is going to be powerful. She even said that, while auditioning for the movie, she read a monologue from persona and felt that the movie is going to be special. She even mentioned that there were several disagreements as the filming progressed. And even the filming became more crazy and tricky specifically after the original co-star Charlie Hunnam gave up due to a scheduling clash.

As for Dakota, she is so proud of what they have created together and has no regrets on most parts. But she expresses her feelings, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it.” She calls her work psychotic but is happy with the results and has no regrets.

By the end of the interview, she explains that this was not the experience she expected from the film and was the exact opposite. But after the whole process, she is happy with the experience as it was good and interesting at the same time. She said that throughout the shoot, the actors were treated respectfully and were made comfortable while doing the shots.

Also, she never failed to show her gratitude towards E.L. James (whose real name is Erika), the author of the story. Dakota said that Erika was a nice woman who was always kind to her and she is so happy that Erika wanted her in those movies. She considers the movie a milestone in their career. She feels so lucky but at the same time ends up calling it weird.