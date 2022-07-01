0 SHARES Share Tweet

CBS announced that American actress and model Rebecca Romijn and director and television presenter, Jerry O’ Connel will co-host the show, The Real Love Boat. The show will premiere on October 5 onwards at 9 pm. ET.

The television couple stated that the show will look like a dream come true with a bunch of single men and women looking for their true love on a Cruise ship. They also said that it is the hard work of years, that the people are going to witness since the show would be hundred percent real and unique.

‘The Real Love Boat’ Taps Real-Life Couple Rebecca Romijn And Jerry O’Connell To Host The Show

The reality love show is inspired by the 70’s series that often takes place on Cruise ships.

The show will put together the singles in a cruise ship to wave in the sea and will be jointly commissioned by Australian Broadcaster Network 10 and the United States network with Princess Cruises as its exclusive partner.

CBS described that the Captain, the show director along with the other crew members will be playing roles that would be entertaining and engaging to watch and the matchmaking would be bought naturally within the episodes. The reality show will last for a month and the winning couple would be given a cash prize plus a You Guessed It– Once In A Lifetime trip along with Princess Cruises.

It was on ABC that the Love Boat premiered for a decade, from 1977-1987. CBS, Network 10, and Paramount Global brands only own the IP of the series.

The show will begin its production and shoot this summer and will simultaneously premiere in America and Australia this year itself.

George Cheeks, the CEO and President of the show recently stated that the team is going to recreate the series once again with universal approval and they all are extraordinarily excited for it to air in two countries at a time.

This announcement is remarked as the development attained with the proper use of the intellectual property in gaining an international impact on the audience worldwide.

In 2019, CBS already tried their luck on matchmaking with a series titled, The Love Island, which aired on television for consecutive three seasons.

The Love Island is now transferred to the Peacock and reportedly they will drop the 2 seasons of the same, this summer.

Sailing through the Mediterranean, the contestants will tend to mingle with the others and find the perfect match for them and will eventually win the show, just like the Original Love Boat.

Instead of a Cruise ship, the 70’s series were taken in a Pacific Princess which is practically a yacht by today’s standards, with a capacity of 600 people at a time the ship also lacked balconies as well and the show was produced by Eureka Prods along with Buster Prods with their Australian-American television production company, Eureka Productions, who produces both scripted and unscripted shows in the US and Australia.

The famous series like The Voice Australia, The Chefs’ Line, Australian Spartan, and Crikey were also produced by the Eureka Productions.

The 2022 show will be shot at a luxurious cruise ship that will serve the contestants with any possible needs they have.