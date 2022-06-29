Christian Bale Returns As Batman!! But Only If Christopher Nolan Directs 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Christian Bale, who all thinks about him, will definitely end up with his iconic role, Batman. Bale, the Hollywood star, is all ready for a new opening to reprise his Batman with a condition. The actor opened up the words that he will surely return as Batman, only if it gets directed by Christopher Nolan, who directed The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman Begins.

The iconic actor Christian Bale delivered his best to come up as Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy which was in 2012. The superhero was then redefined in DCEU. All the directions done by Nolan were successful and the Batman series took the special space among the rest. And the good news is that it hit the box office record worldwide and earned $2.5 billion.

Christian Bale Says He Would Consider The Role Of Batman Only If Christopher Nolan Directs

Christain Bale, the Academy Award-winning actor shared that, the studio has done nothing or attempted anything to bring back the actor or the director to make a fourth movie. He even said that there is nothing personal with his new condition he put forward, it’s just due to the chemistry they made till now which was really a huge success. It seems that Bale had a deep pact with the director Nolan that makes him work with the very same director over and over again.

Bale said, “Yeah, for me, Nolan is really a matter, and if he decides to come up again and if he long to consider me to a part of it, then it will be a big yes for me to work with him again”.

At the last movie making, the director and the actor had a discussion between them that they only make three and nothing more. Bale added, “At the time Nolan said we’ll only make three, right at that time I said to myself, If ever Batman 4 comes, I will only make it with Nolan”.

In Bale’s mind, he reserved something only for Nolan. The actor said that Nolan had said to him that he has something to share with Bale. It’s all about another story. And in case the director wishes to tell the story to the talented actor, he will surely accept it by not thinking twice.

Bale and the director Christopher Nolan who worked together consistently in three Batman movies have already proved the magical strength of the chemistry they hold with each other. So, it could be of this, that Bale has put forward his new condition that he will consider working for Batman 4 only if Nolan directs the movie.

The recent reports show Bale is all set for a new transformation for the Marvel Studios’ major opponent Thor: Love and Thunder. The film holds a group of renowned stars – Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, and others. In this movie, Bale was cast as Gore the Good Butcher. The all-new movie with high expectations will get released on July 7, 2022.

