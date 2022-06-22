0 SHARES Share Tweet

The widely recognized face of James Bond movie star Lea Seydoux would also be visible in the cinematic adaptation of the fictional tale, according to Dune.

‘Dune Part 2’: Léa Seydoux To Play Lady Margot

Timothee Chamalet and Zendaya co-starred in Dune 1, which also featured performances by Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Hans Zimmer, and Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling, and a long list of other great actors. In Dune 2, Madeleine Swann, who will play Lady Margot, would join the group.

According to various rumours, the Spectre actress is currently preoccupied with the project’s discussions. After the agreement between the French actor and the large Dune 2 team was confirmed, she would be seen on screen in the pivotal part of Lady Margot Fenring, the wife of Count Hasimir Fenring. Along with Paul Atreides’ mother, Lady Jessica, the actress would join Bene Gesserit.

After noticing her exceptional performance at the Cannes Film Festival, Denis Villeneuve approached the The Last Mistress actor with the movie proposition.

In the upcoming Warner Bros. film, Zendaya also plays a considerably bigger role than Lea Seydoux does. She reportedly earned $300,000 for her prior role as one of the thoughtful characters.

By the fall, Dune: Part 2 from Warner Bros. will no longer be available. On October 20, 2023, is when it’s expected to be released.

The Dune: Part 1, which was published in 2021, is essentially an adaptation of the novel that Frank Patrick Herbert Jr. originally wrote. Herbert is most known for the novel Duke and its five sequels.

Since the original version had five unique sections, movie fans also anticipated the first season to be accompanied by the release of four additional standalone movies. The 1965 novel was unfortunately adapted into a two-part movie.

While Villeneuve would only represent the story in two parts, the novel actually includes three distinct portions.

The crowd has already decided that the Cesar Award candidate would play Lady Margot in the next sequel, despite the fact that she has apparently not confirmed her part in it.

Three big production firms, including Famous Entertainment, Villeneuve Films, and Warner Bros., have all given the legendary film significant support.

The TV writer Andria Kail claims that the movie Duke is succeeding and becoming more well-liked than the earlier novel. The writer continued, “The movie didn’t fall short in any way of her expectations.

Sadly, Dune is not currently available to stream on Netflix. On the Netflix screen, there will only be the original, 1980s-era cut of the movie.

