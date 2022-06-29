0 SHARES Share Tweet

In response to the leaked copy of the majority opinion that revealed the Supreme Court intends to reverse Roe v. Wade — or you know, take back a woman’s ability to decide what to do with her own body — Stephen Colbert was unable to contain his rage on Tuesday night.

Censored At Start And End Of Court, Thrashing Monologue

Before beginning a searingly comic 10-minute monologue in which he denounced the Supreme Court and its conservative members, including justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, the host of The Late Show indicated for the audience to “strap in.”

He said, “I wanted to open tonight’s show talking about the Met Gala. “I wanted to address their topic of, you know, Gilded Age elegance. Instead, I get to discuss the Supreme Court, another group of out-of-touch individuals dressed bizarrely and acting as though it’s 1895.

So, Colbert told his audience, “Congratulations, ladies. “Four old guys and a woman who believes The Handmaid’s Tale is a rom-com are now deciding what you can do with your body”

Throughout his excellent performance, which started and finished with CBS censors, Colbert poked fun at them repeatedly.

Even “live-action Lady Elaine,” Senator Susan Collins, who believed in 2018 that the Trump-nominated justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh wouldn’t overturn the seminal 1973 abortion ruling, received some criticism from him. She certainly made a huge mistake.

Putting jokes aside, what this leaked document may signify for access to abortion in the United States is disastrous.

Despite the Court’s insistence that the decision is not final, the opinion shows that the majority of government officials still think they can and will control women’s bodies.

Samuel Alito authored the Supreme Court’s draught ruling, which is anticipated to be made public in June or July. Conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh apparently concurred with him in his ruling. Therefore, congrats, Colbert said.

Colbert pointed out that four of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe V. Wade had admitted during their confirmation hearings that the case had already established itself as a precedent.

“Roe was egregiously incorrect from the outset,” writes Alito at one point in the Supreme Court‘s draught ruling, he continued. “I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t tell you if the Roe case was ruled correctly. However, I can assure you that it’s a significant precedent that has been consistently upheld.

And I don’t think that. It’s what these clowns think. The next part of the presentation was a montage of the confirmation hearings for Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, during which each of them agreed that Roe v. Wade had been sustained.”

Have you met the people’s elected representatives?!” Colbert retorted in shock. I have!”

Then he singled out a certain Texas congressman of the right.

Louie Gohmert is one of them, according to Colbert. “I’m not sure if he understands the origin of children.”

Gohmert once complained that Republicans couldn’t lie to Congress or the FBI, prompting Colbert to refer to him as “the dumbest guy alive.”

