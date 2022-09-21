After a happy proposal, Rachel said that she and Tino had “some problems” because of his past relationships in the weeks after they got engaged.

Rachel Recchia and her fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey both had only one suitor left in the finale: Tino Franco.

Rachel, who is 26, wanted to tell Tino, who is 32, that he was the only one left before the day of the proposal.

Rachel told the contractor, “I think you’re the best person for me.” “Only you are here. You are. I had to tell you right away.”

Bachelorette Season 19 Finale: Rachel Recchia Gets Engaged to Tino Franco

When Tino Franco heard the news, his face lit up. “You just made me the happiest person in the world,” he told her. “I want you to know that this is going to last forever.”

Tino was sure they would still be together in the future. In an interview, he said, “I would bet everything I own and everything I am that Rachel and I will be together forever.”

Rachel woke up on the day of her wedding feeling both excited and nervous.

In an interview, she said, “I feel like he’s really the man of my dreams, but I’m nervous because this is the day I’ve been waiting for my whole life.”

Still, she knew Tino was the one. Rachel continued, “He’s never done anything to make me doubt him.” “But that little bit of doubt is always there, no matter what.”

Rachel wasn’t happy until she saw Tino in person.

Rachel told Tino, “I don’t think I could be any happier than I am right now because I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

After they kissed, Tino scared Rachel by saying, “I need to tell you something: this isn’t going anywhere.”

Tino kept telling Rachel that she made him feel good about himself and helped him believe in fate.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” he told her. ” I love you more every time I see you because of how kind, funny, charming, and smart you are.

When we’re together, you make me feel like I’m the most important thing in your world, and I’m here today to make sure that you’re the most important thing in mine.

Some people will think this crazy love sounds too good to be true, but it’s as real as it gets, and the only person I care about who doesn’t believe me is standing right in front of me right now.

Tino told Rachel that he will love her “until the end of time.”

“I want to spend the rest of my life making you feel loved and cared for, as you deserve. I love you so much that I can’t help it. Tino said, “You’re the woman of my dreams. Before I get down on one knee, I just have one more question for you.” “Rachel Recchia, I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you get married?”

“Yes, I’ll do it!” Rachel yelled. “A million times!”

Rachel said in the After the Final Rose live special that she and Tino had “some problems” in the weeks after they got engaged because his past relationships came to light.

“I slowly pulled on that string, letting more and more of it show. He cheated on me, so it didn’t work out “she told Jesse Palmer on his show. “It just breaks my heart. I thought I would spend the rest of my life and start a family with this person.”

When Rachel found out that Tino had been cheating on her, she called Gabby and told her to come over.

Rachel told Gabby, 31, “It’s so different from what we thought this character was.”

Gabby said yes. Rachel kept telling Gabby how Tino “was like, ‘I regret telling you,'” she said.

“You can’t be forgiven for what you did if you’re not sorry, because you never said, ‘I’m so sorry I did this.'” Rachel added. “Oh my god, I shouldn’t have told you this,” is what it means.

Rachel also told Tino that she shouldn’t tell anyone that he cheated on her. “You don’t want to help me through this? You just want me to sit next to you at “After the Final Rose” and act like nothing happened because you want me to protect your image “she went on.

