In an Instagram post earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant. During her pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen enjoys traveling with her family.

On Monday, the 36-year-old “Cravings” author posted a series of pictures and videos from a recent family trip on Instagram. Teigen’s baby bump can be seen in all of the photos. She and her husband John Legend are expecting their baby early next year.

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Growing Baby Bump

Teigen poses with her 6-year-old daughter, Luna, in a green cutout maxi dress with a scarf wrapped around her head. In another picture taken at a different location, she wears the same dress and poses with Luna, 2, and Miles, 4.

In another Instagram photo, Luna smiles for a photo with her mother in front of a mirror. Teigen’s face is obscured by the stains on the mirror, but her baby bump, which is about the same size as Luna’s, can be seen.

The model also included two bikini belly photos on the set. In both of them, she is wearing a gold and orange two-piece.

After losing a pregnancy nearly two years ago, Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram earlier this month that they are expecting a rainbow baby.

The model said she underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant. In the pictures that broke the news, she wore a crop top and lace underwear that showed off her baby bump.

“The last few years have been a jumble of emotions, to say the least, but joy has returned to our home and hearts,” she wrote in the captions accompanying the photos. “After 1 billion shots (mostly in the legs, as you can see!), we’re sending another.”

Chrissy Teigen said she had been worried about the pregnancy because she had just lost her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Okay, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce it,’ but then I hear a heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous,” she said.

“I don’t think I ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nervousness, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful, and I feel hopeful and great. It’s been very hard to keep this to myself for so long!”

Speaking to To The Source in April 2021 about her struggles getting pregnant, the cookbook author said she was afraid she would never be able to carry another child.

“It’s still hard for me to accept that I won’t be able to carry another child because I feel so healthy. I wonder why, ” she told him at the time. “But then I realize that my uterus is not cooperating with me, and that’s not a failure.”

Chrissy shared the happy news of the couple’s rainbow baby on Instagram at the beginning of this month.

Chrissy and her musician husband, 43, have a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles. Chrissy said that the last few years “have been a blur of emotions” because of the death of their son Jack and their subsequent struggle to get pregnant through IVF.

Along with a picture of her baby bump, she wrote, “The last few years have been, to say the least, a blur of emotions, but joy has returned to our home and hearts.”

