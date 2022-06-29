0 SHARES Share Tweet

In support of Andy Cohen, Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell came out to support his pride celebration.

On Sunday, June 26, Andy organized an invitation-only party at The Skylark in New York City during PRIDE: The Pride Day Celebration. As a reminder, Andy’s lifelong closest buddy is Bruce Bozzi, also Billie’s stepfather. Lukas Thimm, Bruce’s nephew, was also at the gathering.

The Lourd Family Joins Bruce Bozzi At Andy Cohen’s Pride Party!

Mujen and DE-NADA Tequila hosted the party at the Skylark.

In addition to Sondra Baker, Bruce is a co-founder of Mujen. The Skylark’s David Rabin, Anthony Simone, and DE-NADA founders Danny Neeson and Adam Millman were in attendance.

Austen Rydell And Billie Lourd’s Relationship Timeline

On March 12 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the 29-year-old American Horror Story actress, and her 29-year-old producer boyfriend sealed the knot.

Bryan Lourd, Bryan Lourd’s daughter’s talent agent father, was among the guests at the wedding. Carrie Fisher, Billie’s mother, died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 60, and the wedding paid respect to her memory.

Even though Rydell and Lourd had known one other for a long time, they didn’t start dating until 2016.

These two had been inseparable since their first meeting one year after their original relationship ended.

In September 2020, the couple will have a son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with whom they will share birthdays and other memorable occasions.

It’s The Year Of The First Date For Billie Lourd And Austen Rydell In 2016

As friends for years, Rydell and Lourd started dating in 2016. Lourd’s relationship with Scream Queens co-star Taylor Lautner ended their courtship in less than a year.

PEOPLE revealed in July 2017 that Lourd and Lautner were no longer together.

Billie Lourd And Austen Rydell Reunite In October 2017

Lourd reunited with Rydell a few months after splitting with Lautner. According to reports, the two kissed outside a hotel in the desert city of Palm Springs in October 2017.

Lourd traveled to Norway one year after her mother’s death to witness the northern lights as a homage to Fisher. Rydell joined her on the trip, which she chronicled with an emotional Instagram picture.

According to Lourd, her mother had an “outlandish fixation” with the northern lights, but “I never got to view them with her.”

She went on to say, “As the saying goes, “watch the sky raise her black skirts and flash her sparkling privates over lowly irises,” we traveled to northern Norway hoping to catch a glimpse of just that. She went ahead and did it.

While In Japan In April This Year, Billie Lourd Paid Tribute To Austen Rydell’s Birthday

Lourd and Rydell flew to Tokyo in April 2018 to celebrate Rydell’s 26th birthday. The actress shared a snapshot of Rydell kissing her on the cheek in a photobooth strip to mark the momentous event. “hbdbb,” she wrote as an acronym for “happy birthday baby,” as the caption for the photo.

Rydell also uploaded a sweet picture of himself dipping her back in the cherry blossoms as she had her arms around him.

