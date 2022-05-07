Who Is Cawthorn? Cawthorn Calls Nude Tape ‘Blackmail’

In a tweet, the North Carolina lawmaker acknowledged the integrity of the video and added that he and a friend were having a good time with one other. “Another shot has been fired at me,” says the narrator.

Cawthorn Has No Business Being A Member Of Congress

“Trying to be snarky was not working for me at the time, so I made this movie with a friend for a good laugh years ago.”

“We were being stupid and kidding,” Cawthron wrote on Twitter. “That’s all there is to it,” says the author. Local authorities have issued a warning in response to reports of coyote attacks on youngsters under the age of ten. Madison Cawthorn’s resignation from the House of Representatives should be accepted immediately.

Regardless of when this video was shot, we all agree that Rep. Cawthorn has no business being a member of Congress. “We’ve said everything we have to say at this moment.”

Cawthorn’s Reaction Alluded To His Earlier Remarks On The Subject

This comes when Cawthorn, running for reflection in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, has been dealing with several issues and has come under fire from fellow Republican members of Congress for his conduct.

Following a radio interview in which he claimed that members of Congress had invited him to orgies and cocaine parties, the 26-year-old Republican received backlash from within his political party. A former congressional employee has also accused him of firing her unfairly after she declined to take time off for medical or family reasons.

RINOS are tripping over themselves to defeat me.



They will lose.



We will win. pic.twitter.com/C2Zeg1vBWn — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) April 29, 2022

Incident For Which Cawthorn Needed To “Turn Himself Around”

Other than his new photos in women’s underwear, Cawthorn was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a loaded pistol through airport security.

Madison Cawthorn has been the subject of numerous controversies throughout the years. An anti-Cawthorn group, the American Muckrakers PAC (American Muckrakers Political Action Committee), claimed they shared the video after obtaining it from an unidentified source who claimed to have been a Cawthorn donor before they went undercover.

Madison Cawthorn’s resignation from the House of Representatives should be accepted immediately. Inquire with him about any of these topics.

According to Cawthorn, in his response to an Instagram post, he had made earlier that the “Establishment” would launch a coordinated “drip campaign” against him.

Republican colleagues have been particularly harsh in their criticism of the 26-year-old, who recently claimed that members of Congress had invited him to orgies and cocaine parties at their homes.

She alleged that her former congressional staffer unlawfully terminated her after requesting medical and family leave, which was denied.

According to McCarthy (R-Calif.), Cawthorn needed to “turn himself around.” Additionally, Cawthorn was recently cited for attempting to smuggle a loaded pistol past security at a Charlotte, North Carolina, airport, and the new photographs show him in women’s lingerie.