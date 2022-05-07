Who Is Steve Burton? Steve Burton Bio, Age, Family, Net Worth, Wife, And More!

Steve Burton is a sports anchor and writer based in the United States of America. Steve started working at WBZ-TV in August of 1994 as a production assistant. Steve hosted the pre-and post-game broadcasts for the New England Sports Network (NESN) before and after the Boston Red Sox games.

Steve Burton’s Bio:

Steve spends most of his spare time volunteering at the Ron Burton Training Village. During a year-long training program, youth from inner-city communities are allowed to improve their academic performance, physical health, leadership, and spiritual development.

Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are only a couple of the organizations he serves as a board member, and they are both essential to him.

Overview:

Full Name Steve Burton Date Of Birth 28 june 1970 Age 52 Height 1.72 m Net Worth $76,135

Steve Burton’s Age:

Steve’s hometown is Framingham, Massachusetts, and he was born here on 28 June 1970. He is a man in his thirties. He is currently 52 years old as of 2022.

Steve Burton’s Height

Steve is approximately 1.72 m tall and stands at 5 ft 8 in (around 1.72 m).

Steve Burton’s Family

His father, Ron Burton, and his mother raised him in the Massachusetts town of Framingham. Ron was selected by the Boston Patriots in the first round of the 1960 NFL Draft, making him the team’s first rookie. Hubbardston now has the Ron Burton Training Village, which he founded.

Steve Burton has two brothers, one of them is Paul Burton, a reporter for WBZ-TV News. Ron Burton Jr., the Red Sox’s director of community relations, is the younger brother of the aforementioned Ron Burton. Steve’s father died of multiple myeloma in 2003, and Steve was devastated by the news.

Steve Burton’s Wife And Children:

Steve Burton is married to Virginia Burton. During their time at Northwestern University, they were involved in sporting activities.

They are the parents of four children, each of whom has competed in collegiate athletics as a team member.

Steve and Virginia have four children. Both Kendall Burton and Veronica Burton are former Villanova University basketball players.

Kendall Burton played for the Wildcats while Veronica Burton played. While Austin Burton was a former UCLA football player, Kayla Burton works as a sports reporter and producer for Western Mass News. Austin Burton played football for the Bruins. The family has established a residence in the greater Boston area.

Steve Burton’s Education:

In high school, Steve was a quarterback for the Framingham High School football team before playing football at Northwestern University.

Important Facts

In August 1994, he worked as a sports anchor and reporter for WBZ-TV in Boston, Massachusetts. Steve reports on Sports Final, but he also serves as the show’s host when Bob Lobel is unable to do so.

Steve is also a regular guest on WEEK’s The Big Show, which airs at various times. His penchant for being late on the radio is frequently criticized.

Jose Canseco, a retired baseball player, is a buddy of Steve’s and vice versa. He has conducted interviews with Canseco on the weekend show that he broadcasts on WEEI from time to time. Thanks to Steve’s efforts, WEEI was able to speak with Canseco.

Bob Lobel was sacked from WBZ’s sports department in early April of 2008, and he was promoted to the position of sports director shortly after.

Steve Burton’s Net Worth

He is a sports anchor and reporter for WBZ, and he is undoubtedly well compensated for his work. His annual salary is approximately $76,135 on average.

