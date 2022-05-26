Rapper Cardi B Says She Uses Her Platform To Talk About Politics With Fans, Read More!!

Cardi B, a rapper who has won multiple Grammy Awards, has stated that she utilizes her platform to entertain and educate people simultaneously. The main singer of Up believes she has a great deal of responsibility because most people admire her work and look up to her. She explained that she has decided to use her voice in politics and her music to alter people’s ideas and that she is 29 years old and a mother of two children.

Cardi B believes That Her Fans Should Learn More About Political Issues:

Cardi B, an American rapper, claims that she has a responsibility to communicate her political perspectives to the people that support her music in the United States.

During an interview broadcast on Netflix and conducted by David Letterman, the rapper known as Wap claimed that she has a platform that enables her to talk about a wide range of themes and not just those related to her music or her wealthy lifestyle. Cardi B‘s original support was directed toward Bernie Sanders; however, she has since shifted her support to Joe Biden, who is currently serving as the Vice President of the United States.

Celebrities in the United States have not been shy about utilizing their voices and platforms to protest the injustices they have witnessed in their home nation. Trump gets attacked by Cardi B, Bernie Sanders, and many more. Cardi B made a passionate plea for positive social transformation in one of her most recent posts on Instagram. According to the singer’s point of view, this pandemic is not being given the level of serious consideration that it warrants.

Cardi B and Bernie Sanders did not always agree on whether or not Cardi B should make an apology. There were moments when they did not. Bernie Sanders made the case that Donald Trump never apologizes for anything.

Cardi B is quoted as saying, “I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” which is an explanation of her identity. Many of the individuals that follow me do so because they are curious about the clothes that she chooses to wear. They are interested in learning more about what she does for a living.

Cardi B is one of the numerous celebrities that Letterman interviews on the fourth season of the talk show that Letterman hosts on Netflix. Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith are just a few of the names on that list.

Cardi explains to Letterman that she does not use her music to communicate her political beliefs and does not intend to. Instead, she uses her platform to fight for social problems, which is a positive use of her platform.

She says that even if you are a dancer, “you might assume that people aren’t paying attention, but they are.” Following the announcement that Bernie Sanders will not be running for president in the Democratic primary and would instead endorse Joe Biden for the presidency in 2020, Cardi participated in an Instagram Live session with the senator from Vermont to discuss the election.

Joe Biden, who holds conservative views, does not have a lot of appeal among young people. “She implores to explain the reasoning behind your promotion of him on my platform.” Cardi, who calls Sanders “Uncle Bernie,” interrogates him about the matter.

