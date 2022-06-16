After Her Ex Crashes Wedding, Britney Spears Fires Her Security Team!

When Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly attempted to disrupt her wedding to her new spouse Sam Asghari, the singer reportedly fired her entire security team. She decided to get a new crew to protect her property after the previous one could not prevent Alexander from entering her house on her wedding day. His actions caused him to live steam himself up.

A judge determined that he was guilty of the felony charge of stalking, in addition to the misdemeanor charges of trespassing, vandalism, and violence. However, he did plead not guilty to the charges against him. The judge issued a restraining order against Alexander, which required him to maintain a distance of one hundred yards from Spears for the next three years.

Brand recruits have replaced the former members of Britney Spears’ security team. Thus, the team that let him do so has been terminated. It has been reported by some who are close to the artist that she made the decision not long ago to replace the members of her existing security team with fresh new personnel. Even though we were not surprised, we have been informed that the decision was hastily made in response to the event that occurred on Thursday. On the day Britney Spears was getting married, her ex-boyfriend Jason Alexander live-streamed his entry onto her property and into her home, where he asked to see her.

He was armed with a knife. The authorities were able to arrest him and bring charges against him because he was unable to get in touch with the singer. On Monday, the judge who presided over Alexander’s arraignment on counts of destruction, trespassing, and violence also added a felony stalking charge against him and issued a three-year restraining order against Britney.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was also there for the meeting. He had earlier stated that he would do everything in his power to secure Britney’s safety, and he was present to keep his word.

After being married to Spears for only 55 hours, Alexander made it to the second level of her house in January 2004, when he first entered the property. However, before apprehending, he insisted on conversing with the singer.

Mathew Rosengart, who represents Spears, stated that the allegations of stalking arise from actions that occurred in the past. “He’s going to be – I hope, and I’ve pledged my support – very strongly pursued,” Rosengart is quoted as saying. “I’ve given my help.” “This is a significant matter. This was more of an invasion of privacy than a “wedding crash,” if that makes any sense.

The judge has ordered that Alexander maintain a distance of one hundred yards from Spears for the next three years. On Wednesday, there will be a second hearing about Alexander’s bail, which was previously mentioned.