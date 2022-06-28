0 SHARES Share Tweet

As per a recent update, a British businessman. Alan Howard got married to star chef Caroline Byron in one of the lavish wedding ceremonies held in Villa Olmo, Italy. Attendees who were present in this wonderful ceremony included Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire.

The start of the society wedding season came over the weekend with the opulent wedding of British businessman Alan Howard to famous chef Caroline Byron in Italy.

British Billionaire Alan Howard, Wed Chef Caroline Byron

At a formal ceremony at Villa Olmo in Como, Italy, the 59-year-old founder of the wildly successful Brevan Howard Asset Management hedge fund, who has a personal net worth of $1.6 billion, exchanged vows with the 33-year-old American gluten-free chef, who is friends with Princess Beatrice.

Among the guests at the celebrity-studded affair was Pixie Lott and her recently wed husband Oliver Cheshire, who had just recently celebrated their own wedding.

The 18th-century lakeside estate was reportedly closed for over a month by Alan, who wed Caroline in secret during the early stages of the epidemic in 2020. Alan is said to have spent €1.3 million for the privilege.

At night’s end, the couple’s guests and residents were treated to a spectacular fireworks show on the beaches of Lake Como.

On Sunday, Caroline Byron was pictured. For their big day, Alan and Caroline went all out and added a gigantic arch covered with white flowers and greenery to the already lovely landscape.



As the couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, the guests were seated in white wrought iron chairs.

Alan appeared to be dressed in a formal black suit for the event, while Caroline, his stunning bride, was wearing a flowing white gown and a cathedral-style veil.

Pixie Lott and her new husband Oliver Cheshire arrived at the wedding looking chic in turquoise gowns. The couple only recently got married earlier this month.

Prior to the event, Caroline looked stunning in a floral white dress and coordinating accessories.

Victoria Silvstedt, a Swedish actress, and model, also attended and arrived at the event on a boat with several other guests.

When the Swedish actress and model arrived at the wedding location in Lake Como on Saturday for the big day, she waved to eager admirers.

Earlier this week, as Victoria made her way along the jetty to the location of the major celebration, several other guests joined her.

Brevan Howard’s flagship fund earned a 21% return in 2008, outperforming most of its competitors because of a global macro strategy that involved betting on global financial trends.

He currently owns a $22 million penthouse in Trump Tower and a sizable art collection. He gained notoriety in 2010 after shelling out $25,000 to have boy band JLS and singer Pixie Lott play at his 13-year-old son Daniel’s bar mitzvah festivities.

Additionally, he spent $14 million on a luxurious apartment in Miami, Florida, in 2015.

