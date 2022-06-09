Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison, 27, Found Dead In Parking Lot

Harrison Wagner, the young son of cleaning soap icons Jack & Kristina Wagner, passed away recently. He’s a 27-year-old young man. Harrison was discovered dead in a very automobile parking space in LA on June 6 2022 morning, according to a file obtained with the assistance of people from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. Neither Jack nor his consultant has spoken out about Harrison’s death.

The Reasons For Harrison Wagner’s Demise Are Being Investigated

His post-mortem continues to be pending and no reason or manner of demise has been released. A consultant for Jack didn’t immediately reply to people’s requests for comment. A consultant for Kristina couldn’t be reached. Jack and Kristina tied the knot in 1993 and broke up in 2006, and so remained pleasant for the duration of the years. Jack went on to famous people in Melrose Place, The Bold and the Gorgeous, and When Calls the Middle.

In addition to Harrison, the previous couple additionally shares a 31-year-old son Peter. Jack additionally has a daughter, Kerry, from a preceding relationship. Harrison’s final Instagram post on May 22, 2022, in which he captioned a selfie captioned, Focus, came just before his death. You’re left with YOU and your thoughts, mother Kristina wrote, approximately spending time together with her sons at the family’s ranch for the remaining time before they detached.

A bittersweet farewell to the area we’ve known as Wagner Ranch for the past 25 years. She said, the prickly splendor of an excessive desert and a landscape encircled by the help of the countrywide forests generally remind us that there is also peace while willing to look for it.

She included a photo of herself, Harrison, & Peter in the letter. Continued Kristina that Oh ranch, it is time to part. We’ll miss you plenty with our heartwarming memories. We understand that there are numerous possibilities for pleasure ahead.

Harrison Wagner died at 5:14 a.m in North Hollywood, and the reason for his death is unknown at this time. Although Harrison has struggled with dependency in the past, nobody is aware if this will be related to his demise. Harrison went missing for a week after a relapse in July 2016, per his father, and Jack tweeted at the time.

He voiced fear for Harrison’s safety in another post, citing his own struggles with medications and booze as he gets older. Jack then informed his fans that he had heard from his son and wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1990, Harrison Wagner earned a reputation as being the son of General Hospital stars. To keep up with his posts, he became active on Instagram with a following of around 4,800 and had a hobby of hiking, dogs, and the gym.

Despite the fact that both his father and mother were well-known performers, Harrison preferred to keep out of the spotlight. He was hired as a senior analyst, global records and income, Treasury at IBM. Sophia Bui, a model and actress, became his girlfriend.

About Kristina and Jack Wagner:

Harrison’s dad and mom were regarded collectively as part of the famous cleaning series General Hospital. They dated privately a few times before Kristina discovered her relationship with Jack and that she was pregnant in 1990.

Read More: