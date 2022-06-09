On Sunday night, Johnny Depp spent more than $62,000 on a celebratory curry supper with pals in Birmingham, England (Rs 48.22 lakh). According to its Website, the Varanasi restaurant offers “heavenly dishes and a relaxing environment,” as nypost.com reports. Depp gorged himself on “authentic Indian cuisine,” as well as cocktails and rose champagne. Johnny Depp reportedly had the “Best Curry Ever!” when dining at the Indian restaurant Varanasi in Birmingham. Post-Defamation-Trial- Win Photographs of a Famous Face in Hollywood

Indian Feast To Celebrate Trial Win

On Wednesday, the judge in the actor’s harsh defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who is 36 years old, awarded him a judgment of $10.35 million, which is a significant victory for him, as reported by nypost.com. Twenty other people were also there during the meal that Depp and his musician friend and companion Jeff Beck, who is 77 years old, were having at “Birmingham’s largest Indian restaurant.”

Depp’s continued presence in the country can be attributed to Beck’s tour in the United Kingdom. For instance, he was a guest performer at a number of the guitarist’s concerts, including the most recent one at the Royal Albert Hall in London. To accompany Beck onstage at Symphony Hall for the singer’s performance in Birmingham, Alabama, two children flew all the way there.

The eatery was closed down, and everyone had left by the time the clock struck midnight so that Johnny Depp and his friends could enjoy their meal in peace. “We had an unexpected call on Sunday afternoon indicating that Johnny Depp wanted to come lunch with a group,” Mohammed Hussain, the operations director of Varanasi, told the site.

“I was taken aback, and my first reaction was to suspect it was a joke” (joke). During this time, his security team arrived, and, as the manager explained, “We let them have the full space because we were concerned that other diners might anger him.” “Chef Hussain described how they prepared a feast for Captain Jack Sparrow that included chicken tikka and shish kebab and paneer tikka masala and lamb karahi. Johnny Depp told a fan that he is “still in shock a little” after winning a defamation action against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On the night in question, the executive said that Depp was “a very wonderful, down-to-earth person,” which was found to have been the case. He was more than happy to pose for photographs with the staff members, family members, and even acquaintances. “You wouldn’t have guessed that he was such a celebrity, would you? It was reported on ‘nypost.com’ that he had a great deal of time for all of us.

Although Hussain promised not to disclose the whole amount of his bill, he did State that “money was not an issue” and that “the cost may have been well over $5,000.” According to him, a Saturday night with approximately 400 people dining at the restaurant pulls in more revenue than the night that is traditionally the busiest throughout the week. He stated that they had generated more money due to Johnny Depp’s visit than that. After finishing their meal, the guests were presented with cheesecake and panna cotta desserts.

When Johnny Depp sat down with Hussain in his office for around twenty minutes because he “wanted a little break from everybody,” Hussain narrated the most shocking event of the night to Depp. The A-lister was in Hussain’s office, and he expressed interest in learning how the cameras functioned so that he could observe how they observed people.

He made it clear that he did not bring up the legal issue while speaking to the in-state resident of Kentucky. It was nothing more than a pleasant conversation with a respectable member of the human race. Hussain claims that he is still “pinch-pinching himself” since he could never have dreamed that Johnny Depp would be visiting his workplace.

Read More: